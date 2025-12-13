Andrew Tate, Tyson Fury Reject Anthony Joshua’s Jake Paul Fight Prediction With Surprising Verdict

On 19th December, Anthony Joshua is all set to face Jake Paul in a highly anticipated, professionally sanctioned heavyweight boxing bout. Ahead of Judgement Day, fans expect the Brit to score a dominant early finish over the YouTuber-turned-boxer. However, former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and popular internet star Andrew Tate believe Joshua’s path will not be as straightforward, as both dismissed the British boxing star’s confident claims.

For the first time in his career, ‘El Gallo’ has entered as a massive betting underdog, with odds suggesting a 93% chance against him. Reason? He is taking on a former two-time heavyweight champion who not only owns superior skill and experience inside the ring but also towers over him in physical attributes. With so many factors working in his favor, Joshua feels highly confident he will emerge victorious and that the fight will not go the full eight-round distance.

The details tell a different story

“I think it might go one round. It might go two rounds, but he won’t see the final bell.” Joshua told ESPN.

Well, it’s understandable why the ex-Olympian believes knocking out Jake Paul inside the first few rounds would be a piece of cake. The Briton has cemented his name among the greatest boxers of the modern era, so landing that crushing right hand on the 28-year-old, who carries far less experience inside the ring, shouldn’t be a problem. However, Joshua’s countryman and longtime rival, Tyson Fury, believes the fight could stretch the full distance, with both fighters engaging in more of a points-style battle rather than full-swing mayhem.

“I think it will go the distance, and I think it will be a move around and a points job.” Fury revealed to OOOSCHTV in a short interview on Instagram.

Although the former heavyweight champ didn’t reveal what makes ‘El Gallo’ special enough to go the distance with the English juggernaut, Andrew Tate surprisingly chimed in to break the fight down in detail. According to the former kickboxer, who is scheduled for his own return against Chase DeMoor on December 20, Anthony Joshua poses a lesser threat to Jake Paul, basing his argument on ‘The Problem Child’s advantages against Gervonta Davis.

“I think Davis would be harder than Joshua in a lot of ways, because you’re just not gonna be able to hit the guy. I think Jake would’ve struggled with Davis more than AJ. Although AJ is a lot scarier, Davis would really make a fool of you, because you are gonna miss the whole time, and he’s gonna land the whole time. And if he keeps landing, eventually you’re gonna get knocked out.” ‘Cobra’ told Seconds Out Boxing.

Now, Tate predicting the 28-year-old’s advantage over his former heavyweight champ opponent might stir the pot. Like it or not, the influencer carries a massive following, and that alone could push more wagers in Paul’s direction. Still, both superstars’ predictions pale in front of what Deontay Wilder has claimed.

Deontay Wilder makes a damaging accusation

Jake Paul’s fights have often been labeled as scripted by fans and prominent personalities due to how some bouts have unfolded. Notably, ‘El Gallo’ faced rigging allegations after his fight with a nearly 60-year-old Mike Tyson went the distance, as he failed to secure a knockout. Based on those examples, Deontay Wilder believes Paul’s upcoming fight with Anthony Joshua could also be scripted.

“I think the fight is scripted. I think his [Paul’s] fights in general have been scripted before. That’s just my strong opinion. It could be what it is and what we see is what we get. But I really think it’s scripted, you know.” Deontay Wilder said at an IBA event in Dubai.

If Jake Paul becomes aware of Wilder’s claims that the fight could be rigged, he may think twice before letting it slide. ‘El Gallo’ has already shut Piers Morgan down by threatening legal action against the British journalist, and there is little reason to believe he would not do the same to ‘The Bronze Bomber’.

If Jake Paul becomes aware of Wilder's claims that the fight could be rigged, he may think twice before letting it slide. 'El Gallo' has already shut Piers Morgan down by threatening legal action against the British journalist, and there is little reason to believe he would not do the same to 'The Bronze Bomber'.