Andy Cruz vs. Hironori Mishiro Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

Andy Cruz will face Hironori Mishiro in a 12-round IBF lightweight title eliminator this Saturday, June 14, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The fight will take place on the undercard of the Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr. event at Madison Square Garden Theater in New York. Despite the comparatively smaller professional record, the Cuban is widely considered one of the top boxers at lightweight at the moment, all thanks to his long amateur career. He is set to earn $175,000 for the fight, a notable jump from his previously reported $35,000 purse against Antonio Moran. The 29-year-old will be looking to extend his professional record to six and strengthen his case as a legitimate title contender.

On the other side, Japan’s Hironori Mishiro will reportedly earn $50,000 for the bout. Anyway, the winner of this high-stakes eliminator is expected to become the mandatory challenger for Raymond Muratalla, the current undefeated IBF lightweight champion. Many believe the outcome favors Andy Cruz, whose technical style and Olympic pedigree make him a nightmare matchup for any lightweight. Still, Mishiro’s experience and ring IQ should not be underestimated. So, before anything else, let’s examine whether Andy Cruz truly stands a chance against the far more experienced Hironori Mishiro.

Predicting Andy Cruz vs. Hironori Mishiro: Who has better stats and record?

Although Andy Cruz has only competed in five professional bouts since turning pro in 2023, with a respectable 40% knockout rate, his amateur career is nothing short of impressive. Starting in 2015, Andy Cruz amassed a staggering 140 wins in 149 amateur fights. Since turning pro, under the watchful eye of Jaron Ennis’ father, Bozy Ennis, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist has stacked wins, one after another.

In contrast, Hironori Mishiro turned pro in 2017 and has since built a solid resume with 19 professional fights and 146 rounds under his belt. With a knockout ratio of 35.29% and only one loss to Min Ho Jung in 2023, Mishiro brings more professional experience into the ring. However, when factoring in Cruz’s elite amateur pedigree and sharp technical skills, the matchup becomes more nuanced.

Andy Cruz vs. Hironori Mishiro height, weight comparison, and more

Starting with physical attributes, Andy Cruz stands at 5′9″ (175 cm), while Hironori Mishiro holds a slight height advantage at 5′10½″ (179 cm). However, Andy Cruz came in marginally heavier at the weigh-in, registering 135 lbs compared to Mishiro’s 134½ lbs. Both fighters operate out of an orthodox stance, which suggests a relatively level tactical playing field. With the weight edge in his favor and a compact build that complements his fast-paced style, the Matanzas native may find opportunities to press the action more effectively.

Moreover, looking at the betting odds, Andy Cruz enters the bout as the overwhelming favorite at 1.1 (-1408), while Mishiro is a significant underdog at 12.0 (+1100). Oddsmakers give Andy Cruz a 2.0 (+105) chance of winning via KO/TKO or disqualification, compared to Mishiro’s long shot at 16.0 (+1500). Even on the scorecards, Andy Cruz is favored at 2.0 (-105), while Mishiro trails at 13.0 (+1200).

So, with all factors considered, Andy Cruz appears to have the upper hand heading into this bout, thanks to his extensive amateur experience and greater recent activity. While his opponent hasn’t fought since last year, Andy Cruz already notched a win earlier in 2025 against Omar Salcido Gamez, making him the more active and sharper fighter at the moment. That said, the question is: who do you think will come out on top?