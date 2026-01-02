Anthony Joshua Car Crash: Nigerian Police Charges Driver With Four Counts

After losing two teammates in a tragic car crash, another member of Anthony Joshua’s team now faces a more serious situation. Earlier this week, the boxing world was stunned as Joshua got caught in a deadly accident in Nigeria. The former champion sat in the back seat of a Lexus when it collided with a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The crash instantly killed two of ‘AJ’s teammates and friends, while he narrowly escaped unharmed.

Authorities reported that the car lost control during an overtaking maneuver and crashed into the truck at high speed. The tragic incident sparked public outrage and raised concerns about Anthony Joshua’s well-being. A day later, officials confirmed that the Nigerian police have charged Joshua’s driver with reckless driving and three additional counts and will now hold him accountable.

Nigerian authorities take action after Anthony Joshua’s fatal accident

The person allegedly responsible behind the wheel, 46-year-old Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayod, a member of Anthony Joshua’s logistics team in Nigeria, now faces four charges. “Anthony Joshua’s driver has been charged with four counts following the fatal car crash,” wrote Championship Rounds on X.

The Nigerian police have booked Kayod for dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and attention, and driving without a valid national driver’s licence. On Friday, Kayod appeared before the Sagamu Magistrate Court.

The authorities adjourned the case to January 20, but it continues to draw attention from the President and other government officials. Meanwhile, the court granted Kayode bail of five million naira (around $3,499), along with two sureties. If the case goes to judgment, Anthony Joshua’s driver could face prison time.

Alone for dangerous driving causing death, which carries a sentence of up to seven years, and with the court potentially adding the remaining three charges, the situation could become even worse. Anthony Joshua has left the hospital and is now safe, but sadly, his teammates Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami did not survive.

In response, big names like Jake Paul and other MMA and boxing stars have sent messages offering their condolences and wishing ‘AJ’ a speedy recovery.

Ryan Garcia’s key advice to Joshua following accident in Nigeria

No one could have predicted that Anthony Joshua would face a car crash. Just a week ago, he knocked out Jake Paul in a boxing showdown, while reportedly earning millions. Yet, his visit to his ancestral land ended in tragedy. Hours before the accident, ‘AJ’ posted on Instagram, showing him having fun with his late teammate while playing table tennis.

Boxing figures such as Jake Paul, Mike Tyson’s son, and Jarrell Miller have expressed their grief and offered prayers. At the same time, Ryan Garcia dropped some life advice for Joshua on X, and Joshua responded with his own thoughts.

Ryan Garcia also hopped on X to share his thoughts. “Man, just seen the Anthony Joshua situation, makes me super sad. Praying for everyone in the situation. May God give you peace in this situation, Anthony. Tell the people you love that you love them. Anything can happen,” Garcia wrote.

His words carry real weight, especially since Joshua is a dad to a young son who usually stays out of the spotlight. Now, with Joshua still in Nigeria recovering, the legal and police fallout from the fatal accident is just getting started and is far from over. Stay tuned.