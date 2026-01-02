Anthony Joshua Discharged From Hospital as Police Arrest Driver Over Fatal Car Crash in Nigeria

At least some good news has emerged in the Anthony Joshua car crash. The former heavyweight champion was in the passenger seat of a Lexus SUV with his two friends, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, when it collided with a stationary truck on a major highway in Nigeria. While Joshua and the driver of the car survived with minor injuries, Ayodele and Ghami weren’t so lucky.

Authorities had indicated the car attempted an overtaking maneuver, but lost control and collided with a red truck on the side of the road. Joshua’s two friends died at the scene, and the Brit was taken to a hospital soon after. Later reports revealed that Joshua’s injuries weren’t as bad as previously anticipated. Now, Joshua has been discharged from the hospital.

Anthony Joshua went to see his friends after his release

According to a joint statement released by Ogun and Lagos states, Joshua has been deemed fit to recuperate at home. They described the boxer as “heavy-hearted” due to the deaths of his two close friends. He left the hospital on Wednesday with his mother and immediately visited the funeral home where the bodies of his friends were “being prepared for repatriation.”

Joshua has had a long-time relationship with both Ayodele and Ghami. While Ghami was his strength and conditioning coach for ten years, Ayodele had acted as his personal trainer for a long time. Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s long-time promoter, paid tribute to Joshua’s friends on Instagram. “Rest in peace, Latz and Sina,” Hearn posted on Instagram.

“Your energy and loyalty, among so many other great qualities, will be deeply missed. Praying for strength and guidance for all their family, friends, and of course, AJ during this very difficult time.” In the meantime, Anthony Joshua wasn’t the only one to be released from the hospital since the accident.

The driver of the car carrying Joshua to be charged

After being discharged from the hospital, the driver of the car has been held in police custody, a spokesman for the police in Ogun state claimed. “The driver… is currently in custody in connection with the Anthony Joshua accident,” Oluseyi Babaseyi said. “Investigations are ongoing.”

When Babaseyi was pressed directly about the driver, whether he would face prosecution, Babaseyi said the “investigation remains discreet for now.” A police source told Daily Mail, “He is in a stable condition and was able to provide us with his version of events that led up to the crash and we expect a charging decision within the next 48 hours but the bank holiday may delay proceedings. It is possible he could be in court on Friday but it depends how quickly the process moves and it would be for reckless driving.”

Preliminary investigation into the incident has also revealed that the vehicle was moving at an excessive speed and had a burst tire before the crash. Anthony Joshua was in the country to celebrate the New Year with his relatives. His trip came on the heels of a 6th-round knockout win over Jake Paul on December 19th. Joshua himself has yet to release a statement on his accident and the death of his two friends.

That said, Anthony Joshua appears to be doing well physically. However, mentally, he is distraught over the deaths of his friends. What are your thoughts on the update?