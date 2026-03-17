Anthony Joshua Handles Tragedy by Spending Mother’s Day With Mothers of Friends Lost in Car Crash

It’s been over two months since Anthony Joshua was involved in a horrific accident in Lagos. While he survived the crash, two of his close friends—Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele—tragically lost their lives. The weight of that loss still lingers for the former heavyweight champion.

On Mother’s Day, ‘AJ’ chose to honor not only his own mother but also the mothers of his late friends. He organized a heartfelt gathering and delivered a moving speech, ensuring they felt remembered, included, and supported during an incredibly difficult time.

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“To come under one room and celebrate our mothers, celebrate our brothers, celebrate those that are not with us, celebrate those that are with us,” Joshua said, addressing people gathered in a video shared by Boxing King Media. “And knowing that all of our fate will one day come. And we just stay strong until that day.

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“We pray for our transition and just to be great in the afterlife,” he added. “And why I talk about that is because my heart’s for my bros right now, do you know what I mean? So, thank you again. Why we [did] this is obviously for my mum and our family, but also Sina and Latz and Sina’s mum, [and] Lats’ mum.

“It’s all that interconnected,” he continued. “And I’m not making too much sense, I’m just speaking from my heart basically. So thank you mums for giving me Latz and Sina for so many years. Looking over me, you know, I appreciate it all. Thank you very much.”

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Notably, after the accident, Anthony Joshua was pulled out of the wreckage by locals and rushed to a hospital. Despite the severity of the incident, Joshua suffered just minor injuries. He was kept in the hospital for observation before being released on New Year’s Eve, when he flew back to the UK to attend the funerals of his late friends.

Since the incident, Anthony Joshua hasn’t fought in a boxing match, having last fought YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in November 2025. He delivered an elite performance, knocking out ‘The Problem Child’ to win the fight. Before that, he took on Daniel Dubois in late 2024, where he suffered a devastating KO loss.

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Now, as the former heavyweight champion honors his late friends, the community awaits his comeback in the ring. And there appears to be some good news.

Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury has been signed

A fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury has come close to happening several times in the past. However, something or the other kept causing talks to fall apart. Yet in 2026, things appear to have changed. According to Gareth A Davies, the fight has been signed, setting the stage for one of the biggest all-British showdowns in boxing history.

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“The Fury-Joshua fight is signed,” he told talkSPORT. “Okay, it is signed in the background. I’ve got that on good authority.

While official confirmation is still pending, Davies insisted the fight is moving forward.

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“Agreed. They are moving towards it, but they both want the fight.”

The bout is expected to involve major financial backers and could land on Netflix, signaling a huge global audience. With both fighters eager to finally meet in the ring, anticipation continues to build.

If confirmed, this clash would settle years of debate over Britain’s top heavyweight and deliver a defining moment for the sport.

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On one hand, Anthony Joshua honors what he lost. And on the other hand, he is looking forward to a bright future. Hopefully, this transition will be smooth for the Brit. What did you make of his speech?