Anthony Joshua Humbled by Tyson Fury’s Blunt One-Line Jake Paul Remark

“I am retired, and he is at the end of his career.” That’s what Tyson Fury said yesterday when asked if he would consider making his comeback against Anthony Joshua. And just like that, he not only narrowed the options for AJ’s next opponent but also crushed the long-standing hopes of fans desperate to see Britain’s two biggest heavyweights collide. Though last month, GB News reported that both fighters had agreed to face off, with Fury supposedly reversing his retirement, his latest comments seem to slam the door shut. For fans, it looks like the final nail in the coffin for a once-dreamt-of mega-fight.

Anthony Joshua, meanwhile, hasn’t stepped into the ring since suffering a brutal knockout loss to fellow Brit Daniel Dubois last September. While an immediate rematch was initially expected, minor injuries forced AJ to take a break. Now 35, the former two-time heavyweight champion is eyeing a return by the end of the year. But in a surprising twist, recent buzz has centered around a potential bout between Joshua and Jake Paul.

The pair reportedly had a phone call and verbally agreed to fight in 2026. If that matchup does materialize, Tyson Fury has already weighed in, with a cheeky prediction on how things would play out. A new update emerged just hours ago when The Mac Life shared an Instagram post captioned, “Tyson Fury gives his verdict on a hypothetical Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul match up 😂.”

So, what did he say? When asked for his take at the IBA Pro 7 event in Istanbul, Fury gave a typically cheeky response: “I think it is a good fight. It is a real 50/50 fight,” poking fun at Joshua’s credibility, despite the Brit’s far superior resume to the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

A post shared by The Mac Life (@themaclifeofficial)

Still, Fury made a point to show some respect. “Although AJ has been a rival of mine for ten years, he has been a fantastic advocate for British boxing and has played the game well,” he said. But he didn’t stop there. “I wouldn’t say I hold all the power over him but if he’s only sitting there and waiting for me to come, he could be waiting a long time. He might be f—ing 60 by the time I decide I want him – or it might be next week.”

Although Tyson Fury seems firm about staying retired, he has hinted at one scenario that could change his mind. “If I was going to come back, I’d come back for Usyk. In England.” Tyson Fury still feels he was robbed in their last fight against Oleksandr Usyk, and the fact that both of his career losses came against the Ukrainian continues to sting. While a clash with Anthony Joshua seems off the table for now, under the right circumstances, even Tyson Fury admits things could change.

Tyson Fury is ready to come out of retirement… for the right price

If Tyson Fury, now 36, decides to return to the ring, he already has the blessing of his wife, Paris. “I have had offers and Paris has said she will support me and that has made me smile,” Fury shared. He then joked, “It might be because she is sick of me being at home with her, or it’s because she is my ride-or-die, we’re Bonnie and Clyde.”

The pair have been through their share of heartbreak, most recently when Paris suffered the loss of their baby in the lead-up to Fury’s first fight against Oleksandr Usyk in May 2024. Remarkably, she kept the news from her husband to let him stay focused. For Tyson Fury, that emotional blow made his latest, if temporary, retirement easier to accept. “Yes, it made retirement a lot easier,” he admitted. But don’t rule out a return just yet.

In a short interview shared by FightHub, Tyson Fury was asked whether he’d fight Anthony Joshua if the money was right. Without hesitation, the former WBC heavyweight champion replied, “100%, 100%.” While fighters in the past chased legacy, today’s boxing landscape often revolves around financial stakes, and Fury is no exception. Whether these comments are just playful banter or calculated promotion, it’s yet to see. But, do you think Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will finally square off in 2025? Or will the dream matchup remain boxing’s biggest “what if”?