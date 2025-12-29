brand-logo
Anthony Joshua Injured in Fatal Car Crash; Two Dead

By Biplob Chakraborty

Dec 29, 2025 | 9:13 AM EST

Anthony Joshua Injured in Fatal Car Crash; Two Dead

ByBiplob Chakraborty

Dec 29, 2025 | 9:13 AM EST

Anthony Joshua had been celebrating his recent win over Jake Paul in a highly anticipated heavyweight boxing clash. However, the former heavyweight champion’s victory lap quickly turned into a grim nightmare as reports began circulating online about him getting into a serious accident in Nigeria.

According to reports, the British boxer traveled to his native country, Nigeria, on what appeared to be a general visit. There, the 36-year-old was riding in a Lexus that unfortunately crashed into a stationary lorry on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Fortunately, Joshua walked away from the crash with non-life-threatening injuries. But, sadly, two other individuals lost their lives in the serious accident. 

Anthony Joshua was involved in a shocking car crash during Nigeria visit 

“Anthony Joshua injured in car crash that killed two others. Anthony Joshua has reportedly sustained injuries following a road collision in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two individuals,” popular social media account DovySimuMMA posted on X.

As of now, authorities have not officially identified the two individuals who lost their lives in the crash. However, several social media posts suggest that the former heavyweight champion went to a hospital after the incident. Further social media posts have also alleged a delay in medical assistance, with claims that no ambulance arrived immediately at the scene.

Furthermore, the BBC reported that an eyewitness, Adeniyi Orojo, detailed the incident to the local newspaper The Punch, describing what happened during the crash.

“Joshua was seated behind the driver, with another person beside him. There was also a passenger sitting beside the driver, making four occupants in the Lexus that crashed. His security detail was in the vehicle behind them before the crash.” 

This is a developing story… 

