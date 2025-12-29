Anthony Joshua Left Stranded After Fatal Car Crash; Fans Call Out Nigeria’s Medical System

Anthony Joshua found himself involved in a horrifying car crash during his trip to Nigeria on December 29, 2025. The accident, however, unfurled a more deep-rooted issue within the Nigerian medical system after their reluctant response. This prompted fans to demand answers as they shared their concerns on social media.

According to reports, Anthony Joshua had escaped fatal consequences in the accident in Nigeria. Two people who were traveling in his car instantly passed away after the crash took place. Eyewitnesses, as reported by the Daily Express, claim that there was no medical emergency team at the scene after the accident took place. As a result, Joshua was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Even though it is not clear what kind of injuries the boxer sustained, reports claim that the accident happened when Joshua’s vehicle collided with a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Videos circulating on social media show how people gathered around the scene of the accident as Joshua was being helped out of the car.

After learning about the incident, fans erupted in fury on social media. The biggest issue they had with Anthony Joshua’s crash was the lack of a proper medical response. Here’s what they had to say.

Fans call out the medical system after Anthony Joshua’s accident

Social media brimmed with raw outrage over a system that failed to deliver help at the right time. As such, a fan, possibly a Nigerian national, wrote, “Nigerian people deserve better! This is just terrible,” on X. His reaction captures the widespread grief and frustration that a country home to over 200 million could not muster basic roadside assistance, even though a high-profile individual was involved.

“No matter how rich a Nigerian is, emergencies expose our collective poverty. Fires, accidents, and violence meet no ambulances, no first aid, no system—only chaos. The famous and powerful are helpless. When crises strike, money and influence fail. Nigeria is poor. RIP the dead,” said another fan, echoing a similar sentiment. It’s not only about Anthony Joshua but also about the people in the car who lost their lives. The fans expressed deep sadness for the loss of lives, as he insinuated the current condition of the medical system doesn’t even cater to a person as wealthy as the boxing superstar.

Also, some fans questioned the government and its budget policies. They claim not to be getting the kind of services they expect, even after announcing a trillion-naira budget. “No ambulance and rescue team? And 56 trillion has been budgeted,” a user on X commented in that regard. This comment explains the fact that people with a lot of wealth have to rely more on bystanders than medical professionals.

A commenter said, “There’s nothing called an emergency in Africa. No ambulance, no paramedics, and no one to give first aid to the victims,” generalizing the problems with the continental crisis. He insinuated that Anthony Joshua’s plight reflects a broader issue in pre-hospital care, leaving crash situations to untrained individuals. Having been involved in such a dangerous incident, fans are certain that ‘AJ’ might be hesitant to pay a visit to this country in the future. “This is the last time you will see this guy in Nigeria.”

For an athlete like Anthony Joshua, the risk of suffering fatal injuries, in addition to inadequate medical care, might make him reconsider his future visits to Nigeria. One fan on social media claims that hoping to get medical assistance in the country is like finding the proverbial needle in a haystack. “Ambulance in Nigeria? You must be new,” that fan commented on X.

While we wait for further updates on Anthony Joshua’s health, let us know your thoughts on the fan sentiment regarding the car crash incident. Drop your comments below.