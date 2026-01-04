Anthony Joshua Pays Tribute to Latz and Sina in First Post After Car Crash

On December 29, Anthony Joshua was involved in a grim car accident in Nigeria. While he fortunately escaped with minor injuries, the incident turned tragic as two of his teammates, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, lost their lives in the crash. Since then, the British boxing superstar had maintained complete silence. Now, seven days after the incident, the former heavyweight champion has finally issued his first response.

Reportedly, Joshua and his mother visited a funeral home in Lagos to pay their respects to their late teammates. After the visit, officials flew the bodies of Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele back to the UK for their funeral ceremonies. A Janaza prayer for Latif took place at the London Central Mosque at 10:00 AM, while organizers held Ghami’s final rites at Hendon Cemetery and Crematorium around noon. During this time, Anthony Joshua finally broke his silence and uploaded a photo alongside his mother and the families of his deceased teammates.

Anthony Joshua breaks his silence with a moving tribute to Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele

“Anthony Joshua makes first post since the accident ❤️” Popular social media account Dovy Simu MMA shared the British former champion’s recent photo on X.

By posting the picture, Joshua made it clear that he is deeply drowning in sorrow, yet still standing beside those who need his support the most during this difficult time. Meanwhile, as the Englishman finally reappeared on social media, reports suggested that a large crowd gathered at the funeral venues to pay their respects to his departed teammates.

According to a report by the Daily Mirror, the former heavyweight champion’s presence at the funeral was initially uncertain. However, Pakistani-British actor and MMA star Tam Khan later confirmed on social media that Joshua did attend the ceremony.

“AJ attended the Janaza today of Latif ❤️” Khan posted on X, confirming the boxer’s attendance at his late teammate’s funeral.

Now, as fans’ prayers and well-wishes continue to pour in for the 34-year-old and his deceased teammates, the British superstar’s most recent opponent has also stepped forward to pay a heartfelt tribute to Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele.

Jake Paul pays respect with a kind-hearted gesture to the Brit’s late teammates

Jake Paul might not be every boxing fan’s favorite fighter because of his pre-fight antics. However, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has consistently shown his kinder side whenever a former opponent goes through a difficult time. Showing a big heart, Paul’s promotion, Most Valuable Promotions, decided to engrave the names of Anthony Joshua’s deceased teammates on the canvas at their latest event.

“Tonight we honor two extraordinary young men who have impacted many lives and helped create one of the greatest boxers of all time. This is for Team Anthony Joshua. With respect, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele. Thank you for helping MVP put on a massive event. You will be remembered, always.” MVP uploaded a picture of the canvas on social media to pay their respects.

With that gesture, Paul let the world know that even though he shared a bitter rivalry with Joshua because of their boxing match last month. Still, the 28-year-old was also deeply affected by the tragedy and chose to join the well-wishers with a heartfelt tribute.

That said, in this difficult time, there is nothing more to do than wish strength and peace to Anthony Joshua and everyone affected by the tragic and fatal car crash. Rest in peace, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele.