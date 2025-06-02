Anthony Joshua Pens a Final Message for Mike ‘The Bodysnatcher’ McCallum After Boxing Legend’s Demise at 68

“Out of all the fighters I fought, I respect him the most because he made me think about everything I tried to do. Before McCallum, I was just runnin’ in on everyone, but he made me slow down and think for the first time.” Boxing legend James Toney once had this to say about Jamaica’s Mike McCallum, despite having shared the ring with the likes of Roy Jones Jr. and Evander Holyfield. That is how great Mike McCallum was. And now that he is gone, boxing has lost one of its shining stars. Adding to the countless tributes, Anthony Joshua has now paid homage to the late world champion.

According to multiple reports, the legendary three-division world champion—fondly remembered by fans and foes alike as ‘The Bodysnatcher’—suddenly passed away on Sunday in Las Vegas at the age of 68. A Boxing Hall of Famer with an impressive record of 49 wins (36 by knockout), 5 losses, and 1 draw, McCallum reportedly fell ill while driving to a local gym where he trained fighters. Sources say he was later found unresponsive and subsequently pronounced dead. Since the incident, Anthony Joshua is among the many to bid farewell to the Jamaican boxing great.

Hours earlier, the former unified heavyweight champion hopped on Instagram stories, sharing a clip of ‘The Bodysnatcher’ from his prime, talking about not getting the recognition outside of Jamaica like his fellow boxers, despite achieving world champion status. Joshua, in his last words to the boxing legend, wrote, “RIP Mike.” However, given the impact McCallum has had on his country in terms of its boxing trajectory, Jamaica’s Sports Minister, Olivia Grange, also shared a statement.

“It is with utter and complete sadness that I learned of the death of Jamaica’s three-time world boxing champion Michael McKenzie McCallum,” Grange’s statement read. “I express my personal condolences to his mother, siblings, and children. On behalf of the Ministry of Sports, I take this opportunity to extend our sympathies to the family and friends of this legendary Jamaican.” Despite the saddening news of his passing, McCallum lived a life few can dream of, as his journey turned him into a legend.

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, on December 7, 1956, Mike McCallum proudly represented his country at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. He remained an amateur for four more years before turning professional in January 1981. His iconic nickname, ‘The Bodysnatcher,’ stemmed from his punishing style—he was known for breaking down opponents with relentless and devastating body shots.

That trademark power, paired with the fact that he was never knocked out even once during his long career, made McCallum one of the most feared fighters of his era. With unmatched skill and grit, McCallum captured world titles in three weight divisions: junior middleweight, middleweight, and light heavyweight. Along the way, he battled some of the sport’s biggest names, including three unforgettable bouts against James ‘Lights Out’ Toney and a showdown with Roy Jones Jr.

He retired from the sport in 1997, following back-to-back losses to both Toney and Jones, closing the book on a remarkable career that left a lasting mark on boxing history. And the mark was so big that tributes continue to pour in after his passing.

Harlem Eubank and Billy Nelson join Anthony Joshua to pay respect to Mike McCallum

Even in retirement, Mike McCallum remained a respected figure in the boxing world, praised for his dedication to mentoring young fighters in gyms across Las Vegas. His passing has left a void that many feel may never truly be filled. Among those paying tribute were boxer Harlem Eubank and renowned trainer Billy Nelson, who expressed their grief with heartfelt emojis, as reported by talkSPORT.

Throughout his storied career, McCallum captured WBA titles in three separate weight divisions. He claimed the WBA junior middleweight title on October 19, 1984, with a win over Sean Mannion, successfully defending it six times before vacating it in 1987. On May 10, 1989, he defeated Herol Graham to capture the WBA middleweight title, which he defended twice before relinquishing it in 1991.

McCallum’s final world title came on March 5, 1994, when he defeated Jeff Harding to win the WBA light heavyweight crown, holding it until June 1995. Given his deep history with the sanctioning body, the WBA also issued a statement mourning the loss of one of its most iconic champions. “Rest in Peace to the legendary Mike ‘The Body Snatcher’ McCallum,” they wrote.

“Former WBA world champion and one of the most technically gifted fighters of his era. Thank you for the fights, the lessons, and the greatness.”

While Mike McCallum’s passing highlights the stark reality of life, his journey and the mark he left behind have made him immortal among fans across the globe. EssentiallySports sends deepest condolences and sympathy to the friends and family of McCallum. Do you have any parting words?