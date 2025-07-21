Anthony Joshua Perfectly Sums Up Oleksandr Usyk’s Incredible Victory in Five Word Post

If anyone knows what sharing the ring with Oleksandr Usyk feels like, it would be Anthony Joshua. The 35-year-old Brit took a stab at beating the undefeated Ukrainian twice in 2021 and 2022, which, of course, as everyone knows by now, didn’t pan out the way he might have hoped for. He bounced back from those two losses with four back-to-back wins, which raised his profile back among the top fighters in the heavyweight division. But then!

Two years passed by, and Joshua was scheduled for another fight. Enter Daniel Dubois, a fighter who had seen his own resurgence since losing to Usyk in 2023. Dubois and Joshua had sparred before, with rumors suggesting ‘DDD’ even rocked Joshua during sparring. Despite that, Joshua was predicted to win the fight. But when the night came, ‘Dynamite’ shocked the world by knocking out Joshua, defending the IBF title for the first time, and securing a second shot at Usyk himself. However, the Ukrainian once again proved why he’s a generational talent on Saturday.

Oleksandr Usyk proved his dominance, this time dispatching the younger Daniel Dubois with a decisive fifth-round knockout. Whether out of vindication or genuine admiration, Anthony Joshua—Usyk’s former opponent—took to social media to pay tribute to the 38-year-old Ukrainian by highlighting five powerful traits that define his greatness. AJ shared a striking photo of Usyk in his locker room after the win.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Ukrainian flag was draped across the couch, which Joshua called his “Identity.” On a nearby shelf sat the WBC belt—Usyk’s hard-earned “Legacy.” Behind him sat a crucifix, symbolizing his unwavering “Belief.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) Expand Post

Beside it was a small stuffed toy from Usyk’s daughter, which Joshua noted as Usyk’s love for “Family.” And finally, Usyk himself was seen reading a book—an image Joshua labeled as his “Focus.” Each element, Joshua suggested, adds up to the indomitable spirit of Oleksandr Usyk.

Interestingly, the stuffed toy in the picture is a gift from Usyk’s daughter—a small token of good luck meant to keep him company throughout his travels and during pre-fight preparations—something he carries with him always. Alongside it, Usyk always carries his country’s flag into the ring, a powerful symbol of patriotism and solidarity with Ukraine amid the ongoing war. He also brings a crucifix to every fight, drawing strength and focus from his unwavering faith. Regardless, that being said, what’s next for the three-time undisputed champion?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Oleksandr Usyk may fight Joseph Parker next

Right after the Dubois win, ‘The Cat’ was pressed about his next steps in the sport, after all, at 38, the prospect of retirement isn’t too far. While Usyk claimed he wants to get back to his family first, he is not done with boxing. He threw out several names, including Tyson Fury, Derek Chisora, and Joseph Parker.

via Imago An open training session of Oleksandr Usyk in Kyiv before his bout versus Pedro Rodriguez to take place in Sports Palace on December 12, 2015. Denys Berynchyk will also perform there. Kyiv PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: AlexeyxMakulsky 434743

to Open Training Session of Oleksandr Usyk in Kyiv Before His Bout versus Pedro Rodriguez to Take Place in Sports Palace ON December 12 2015 Denys Berynchyk will Thus Perform There Kyiv PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright AlexeyxMakulsky

While the Fury trilogy will have to wait, as the Brit is busy with the second season of his Netflix TV Show ‘At Home With The Furys,’ Parker has emerged as a potential next opponent. Even Parker’s promoter, Frank Warren, advocated for the fight, highlighting that Parker was the WBO mandatory challenger for Usyk.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“[Usyk’s] first defence of his title is the WBO belt, and that will be against Joe Parker. So that again would be a great fight,” Warren said. “I mean, I would like to see the Joe Parker fight. Joe deserves it. He’s on a run himself, same as Daniel was on, and that’s the fight that’s been ordered. So one way or another, it will happen, or Joe will fight for the vacant title.”

Despite Warren’s claims, what awaits Oleksandr Usyk next is anybody’s guess. However, one thing is for certain: the undefeated Ukrainian is perhaps the greatest boxer in the current generation. What do you think is next for ‘The Cat’? What did you think of Joshua’s tribute?