Anthony Joshua Plans Suffers Setback as Dillian Whyte Gets Serious Verdict Before Moses Itauma Fight

For the first time since 2023, it seemed like the much-hyped Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte would happen. All the signs were there. While AJ has a free calendar with no challenger in sight, Whyte opted out of the Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni card and had all the time in the world. Furthermore, Eddie Hearn‘s teasing of the eventual fight almost made us believe.

However, all the hopes came shattering down as The Body Snatcher has already finalized a deal with rising heavyweight Moses Itauma for August 16. The duo will headline a Riyadh Season card, and you know, fair play to Whyte. If Saudi’s past events are a clue, he could pocket a massive eight-figure payday, and fans are in for a colossal brawl between two titans. Will he win? That is an interesting question, and what about Anthony Joshua? Where does this new development leave him? Let’s find out.

Dillian Whyte taking on more than he can handle?

On Sunday, after the announcement of the August 16 bout, iFL TV got hold of Matchroom honcho Eddie Hearn. A few weeks ago, the promoter himself expressed the desire to pit Anthony Joshua against Dillian Whyte, claiming it would be a perfect fight for both of them. Despite the disappointment, Hearn acknowledged the bout as “Great matchmaking,” from Whyte’s camp, which was able to secure such a massive payday despite being fairly out of action.

However, talking about chances, the promoter didn’t give Whyte any. “It’s a nightmare fight for Dillian Whyte coming in with no form or activity against someone like Moses Itauma, who’s just red hot,” he declared. On the other hand, “It’s a great bit of matchmaking for Moses Itauma. It’s a real step up,” Hearn stated. The promoter believes that a fight against Whyte will be Itauma’s first legit battle, who remains untested at the top.

Despite the tough challenge, Eddie Hearn believes Dillian Whyte has no shot at winning. “I love Dillian, but I expect Moses to win in great style,” he exclaimed. Additionally, Hearn shut down rumors of negotiations between Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte. “No talks. I mean, we did felt that was the perfect fight for AJ in November-December, whenever he’s back. And I think if we don’t fight Fury this year, Dillian is who we would’ve fought,” Hearn clarified, noting it was merely his team’s wish, not a concrete plan.

Well, it was a sort of anti-climactic finish to the saga. As Hearn said, fair play to Dillian Whyte for locking in such a big matchup, and with no offers from the Matchroom side, you can’t really blame him at all. However, this has once again put Anthony Joshua’s return in the clouds, and the plan that Matchroom has for him seems a bit far-fetched now.

Anthony Joshua’s biggest ever deal

A few days ago, Eddie Hearn appeared on Boxing Scene, revealing Dillian Whyte as a serious contender for AJ’s return bout. However, before that, he laid down a roadmap for the 35-year-old, and if it gets over the line, it might be AJ’s biggest deal.

“We are actually discussing a two-fight deal with Riyadh Season,” Hearn stated revealing that the pair had a positive meeting with His Excellency post Canelo Alvarez-William Scull bout. Given Joshua’s last two outings in Riyadh have been quite profitable despite the result, the deal makes sense. “We want to box sometime this year, October, November, December,” he added, giving a rough timeline.

But why wait till November? Well, the team to wait for the Oleksandr Usyk–Daniel Dubois’ undisputed title fight result. “We’ll see what happens with Dubois-Usyk, we’ll see what happens with Fury,” Hearn added, assuring the fans that even if these fights do not happen, it is not the end of the road for Joshua.

While the deal sounds too good to reject, AJ’s delaying can affect it badly. His Excellency is filling up the calendar as soon as possible. While Anthony Joshua is still a massive draw, HE Alalshikh won’t hesitate to replace him with someone else. He has too many options. So, time is the key, otherwise, we might see more opponents choosing a different bout than Joshua.

What do you think about Dillian Whyte’s decision? Who should be on Anthony Joshua’s hit list now? Let us know your thoughts down below.