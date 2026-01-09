Anthony Joshua Releases Emotional First Statement After Losing ‘Brothers’ in Nigeria Car Crash

It’s been 11 days since Anthony Joshua lost two of his very close friends in a fatal car crash in Nigeria. The three of them, along with the driver of the Lexus SUV, were on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Nigeria when their car crashed into a stationary truck. Whether by fate, destiny, or sheer good luck, the crash left him with only minor injuries. However, tragically, it instantly claimed the lives of his friends and teammates Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele. Now, after nearly two weeks, ‘AJ’ has finally addressed the tragedy on Instagram.

“Thank you for all the love and care you have shown my brothers. I didn’t even realise how special they are,” wrote Anthony Joshua while sharing an image of the two of them. “I’ll just be walking with them and cracking jokes with them, not even knowing God kept me in the presence of great men. 100% it’s tough for me, but I know it’s even tougher for their parents. They have a strong mind, and I believe God knows their hearts. May God have mercy on my brothers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @anthonyjoshua View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Joshua also posted a caption with emojis, honoring his teammates as “my brother’s keeper,” and included heart and soldier emojis. Through this, he hinted that he would support the families of Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele. ‘AJ’s teammates later confirmed that he will provide for both families “for the rest of their lives.”

Additionally, a teammate reaffirmed this, and Joshua’s uncle confirmed that the Nigerian-British has retired from the sport. Recently, Joshua’s promoter provided an update regarding his situation, though they did not officially confirm his retirement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eddie Hearn keeps fans guessing on Joshua’s future in boxing

Anthony Joshua may recover physically, but the emotional scars from witnessing the deaths of two close friends weigh heavily on him. As a result, the grief lingers and now raises questions about whether he will return to the ring. Joshua’s uncle, Adedamola, recently told PUNCH that “he has retired from boxing.”

When asked if ‘AJ’ had shared his decision with the family, his uncle confirmed, “yes,” a revelation that stunned the boxing world and has since increased pressure on Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I think we live in a world today where everyone feels like they deserve to know how he’s feeling and what’s next,” Hearn told Fight Hub TV. “I’m getting calls every day from media, like, ‘Can you give us an update on his career?’ Anything you hear about his career, until you hear it from AJ, don’t believe it,” Hearn said.

Eddie Hearn also stressed that Joshua is going through a difficult time, which makes it hard for him to focus on boxing. He drew a clear line between AJ’s current state and his responsibilities toward the promotion, emphasizing that it’s not appropriate to pressure Joshua about his future. Hearn wants him to take the time he needs.

“I find it a little bit disrespectful to even… I know it’s my job to speak on his behalf sometimes, but this is not boxing. This is life, and this, unfortunately, the very, very sad side of life,” he added. Hearn concluded by clarifying that he has not spoken with Anthony Joshua about his career, and Joshua is ‘nowhere,’ near returning to the ring.

ADVERTISEMENT

.So, Eddie Hearn shut down any talk of an immediate comeback. For the moment, even though nothing is officially confirmed, Anthony Joshua is on a temporary hiatus, focusing on his personal healing, which will take time.