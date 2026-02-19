Anthony Joshua Return Confirmed as Eddie Hearn Drops Tyson Fury Fight Update

“He has retired,” Anthony Joshua’s uncle told The Punch earlier this year after a gruesome road accident in Nigeria killed two of Joshua’s mates, who played a crucial role in his life. At first glance, the viral picture made Joshua appear uninjured; however, losing his teammates left deep scars on his soul, carrying a burden no less than survival guilt and effectively shutting down any hope of his return.

Still, with his future hanging in the balance, promoter Eddie Hearn recently confirmed that Anthony Joshua will make a comeback.

“Look, originally, the plan with AJ was for him to fight in March and then fight Tyson Fury in August,” said Eddie Hearn. “That’s not happening. He’s not fighting Tyson Fury next. He’s going to come back, I believe, late summer, but physically, he’s not yet in a position to return to camp. So, unplanned it, but he’s just rested and preparing.”

Now, Hearn sets a July timeline for Joshua’s return as he continues to recover from the accident in every aspect.

“We’ll only know if that’s a real possibility when he returns to camp, which will hopefully be in the next couple of weeks or a month. I mean, I think every fight’s dangerous coming off what he’s come off, you know, but yeah, I think, yeah, we’re open to the Tyson Fury fight, but probably more likely end of the year, maybe early 2027.”

Although Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury both come from the UK circuit and fight in the same division, their paths have never crossed. So far, ‘AJ’ has long worked with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom, yet both fighters have always dreamed of meeting in the ring. Each time it seemed within reach, Fury announced his retirement, like he did last year.

This year, Fury reversed his decision and now plans to make a comeback in the spring. He will face Russian boxer Arslanbek Makhmudov in April, which could then set up a fight against Joshua afterward.

Tyson Fury acknowledges Anthony Joshua’s impact as he prepares to return

When Tyson Fury announced his fifth retirement last year, fans assumed it would be his final one, as Oleksandr Usyk defeated him back-to-back. Yet, surprisingly, experts were proven wrong when Fury revealed his comeback, a decision that angered his family, particularly his wife, brothers, and lifelong coach and father, John Fury.

During the tragedy, Tyson Fury was relaxing in Thailand with his wife and children, enjoying retirement. Then, the news jolted him and reignited his passion for the sport. Still, despite his family’s concerns, he chose to follow his own path.

“Tomorrow might not ever come,” Fury said, reflecting on the moment he learned about the tragedy. “I suppose the biggest turning point in this comeback for me was the tragedy that happened with Anthony Joshua. Life is very, very short and very precious and very fragile, and anything can happen at any given moment. You should never put things off until tomorrow… because tomorrow is not promised to nobody.”

With that said, with a win in his next match, Fury might call out Oleksandr Usyk for a trilogy. However, with Usyk targeting a fight with Deontay Wilder, Fury might target a big-money and highly anticipated fight against Anthony Joshua. Give your thoughts in the comment section below.