Anthony Joshua’s Phone Was Stolen After Car Crash, Claims His Uncle in Rant Against Nigerian Government

Anthony Joshua suffered a frightening car accident on December 29. On the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the British boxer was traveling with his teammates in a Lexus SUV when it collided with a local lorry. The crash claimed the lives of his teammates Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, while doctors admitted Joshua to the hospital as he had sustained minor injuries. They later discharged him. Still, the tremors of that accident remain, as the Brit’s family has now decided to speak up.

As news of the crash spread, several social media outlets highlighted a delay in medical assistance. Because of that, many people remained unhappy with their response. Adding to the turmoil, Anthony Joshua’s uncle claimed that bystanders stole the boxer’s phone and also criticized the government for failing to control the situation more effectively.

Anthony Joshua’s uncle speaks out on phone theft, aims at Nigerian Government

“When they are supposed to help, you will see them bringing out their phones to make videos and even steal from the victims. That is not right. We even heard that Anthony Joshua’s phone was stolen during the accident; such attitudes must be discouraged. The police and other emergency responders should get to the scene of an accident on time and cordon off the place,” ACD MMA posted on X.

“I want to condemn the lackadaisical attitude of our government towards anything emergency. To see Joshua crossing the median after the accident when he was supposed to be on a stretcher was distressing,” they added.

Now, Anthony Joshua’s family’s frustration in this case is completely understandable. It was a difficult moment as the former champ was struggling on a stretcher, hoping medical help would arrive soon. However, the former heavyweight champion and Olympian has finally returned home and will attend an important event shortly.

According to a BBC report, the funerals of Joshua’s late teammates Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele will take place at a London mosque, and Joshua will attend the service. That said, this isn’t the only development tied to the British boxer, as authorities in Nigeria have taken action against the reckless driver involved in the incident.

Nigerian Police charge the Lexus driver following the devastating accident

Reckless driving can lead to devastating consequences, and Anthony Joshua’s car accident once again proved that reality. According to reports, a 46-year-old local man named Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode drove the Lexus SUV carrying the English combat sports star and his team, and authorities have charged him with reckless driving.

CBS reported that Mobolaji Kayode was charged with “Driving without a valid national driver’s licence” and “driving without due care and attention, causing bodily harm and damage to property.”

After investigators identified the Nigerian native as one of the responsible parties in the crash, authorities kept him in detention. Officials later set Kayode’s bail at five million naira, roughly $3,500. And until someone pays that amount, he will remain in custody. Authorities have also scheduled Kayode to appear in court on January 20.

With multiple developments unfolding, do you think authorities delayed Anthony Joshua’s medical care? Could they have handled the chaos more effectively? Let us know in the comments section below.