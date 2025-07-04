Anthony Joshua’s Promoter Drops Cold Verdict on Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk III

“I’m just gonna switch and go for Tyson Fury.” That’s what Eddie Hearn told the media when asked whom he’d support in the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury rematch last December at Kingdom Arena, Riyadh. But Fury ended up disappointing both Hearn and his fans by losing to the same man for a second time, a defeat that prompted him to announce his sixth retirement this past January. Many suspected he wouldn’t stay away for long, and sure enough, he returned. But not to fight Anthony Joshua, the matchup fans have long awaited. As a result, despite previously backing Fury, AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn has expressed his displeasure regarding the Gypsy King’s latest move.

“April 18, 2026, Wembley Stadium 🏟️ The trilogy!” Fury posted just yesterday, along with an image of himself and Usyk with “Trilogy” splashed across it. With His Excellency Turki Alalshikh once again in his corner, all signs point to history repeating itself with the bout likely heading back to Riyadh. What’s frustrating for fans, however, is the growing belief that Tyson Fury is destined for the same outcome, another loss. This again pushes away the prospect of an all-British showdown with Anthony Joshua, much to the dismay of Eddie Hearn.

Just a few hours ago, FTTV Boxing shared a post on Instagram quoting Hearn’s reaction to the announcement of Usyk vs. Fury 3. The British promoter had been asked whether fans were still interested in another Fury vs. Usyk showdown or if the public now only wants the long-awaited clash between Fury and Anthony Joshua. And Eddie Hearn dropped a cold verdict, saying: “He thinks he won those fights, [but] I don’t. I don’t think anyone’s interested in a third Usyk fight. The fight the country wants is AJ vs Fury. But Fury will do what Fury wants.”

So why is Tyson Fury so focused on completing the trilogy? Simply put, Fury believes he was robbed. All three judges scored the rematch 116-112 in favor of Oleksandr Usyk, giving the Ukrainian his second consecutive win over The Gypsy King. But Fury refused to accept the result, saying, “The judges gave him a Christmas gift. I feel like I won both fights.” That sense of injustice is fueling his desire to settle the score once and for all.

But does that mean Fury has shut the door on a fight with Anthony Joshua? Not entirely. In fact, if the financial terms are right, Fury has said he would “absolutely, 100%” go for it. And Eddie Hearn has hinted that the long-anticipated bout could still happen. When, you ask?

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua on hold? Comebacks might set the stage

According to reports from BoxingScene, Eddie Hearn is actively in talks to make Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury happen, no matter the circumstances. “I mean, you never know. You never know what he’s [Tyson Fury] thinking or what he’s really going to do,” Hearn told BoxingScene. “I think it’s pretty obvious that he was always going to come back, but he was never going to come out and say, ‘Yeah, I want to fight Anthony Joshua’. He’s got to do something.” Moreover, Hearn believes Fury’s insistence on the Usyk trilogy might actually backfire, given the lukewarm reception it’s getting online.

“But I think the good thing about him talking about the Usyk [trilogy] is you can see the reaction online. And with all due respect, no one’s really interested, all they want is the AJ fight.” And that sentiment has persisted since the highly anticipated bout originally scheduled for August 2021 in Saudi Arabia, which was meant to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion. That fight fell through, but Hearn added, “So we’re just going to do our thing. He’ll do his thing. And we’ll see where we get to.” But that’s not all.

In the end, when asked if any formal discussions had taken place for a Fury vs. Joshua fight, Hearn revealed he had a recent phone call with Riyadh Season chairman Turki Alalshikh to discuss the potential matchup. “Yeah, I spoke to him [Wednesday] night,” Hearn said. “They want them both to have, say, a comeback fight, a fight. And then, in my opinion, Turki [Alalshikh]’s going to move straight forward and make AJ-Fury.” So, if Tyson Fury agrees to fight twice a year and Turki Alalshikh gives the green light, the long-awaited showdown with Joshua could happen as early as next year. However, if Fury chooses to stay active beyond that, the timeline could stretch into 2027. But do you think Tyson Fury will agree to fight Anthony Joshua, regardless of the outcome of the Usyk-Fury trilogy?