Anthony Joshua’s Promoter Embarrasses Tyson Fury With Clear Message on Usyk Rematch

Some defeats are harder to accept, especially when they are your first and come at the hands of your greatest rival. Former WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury appears to be grappling with just that. ‘The Gypsy King’ faced former undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk twice in 2023, suffering back-to-back losses. And while there’s no denying how razor-close both encounters were, the sting of defeat still lingers.

After announcing his retirement for a fifth time after the two losses, the 36-year-old has consistently claimed he was “robbed” in both bouts against Oleksandr Usyk. However, a recent development suggests a trilogy fight might be looming on the horizon. “The ‘Gypsy King’ will be back,” GEA Chairman Turki Alalshikh declared in a social media post. “I talked with him, and I have his word to have him in Riyadh Season in 2026… We have a rabbit to hunt.” Rabbit?

That was the term Fury used to describe the 38-year-old Ukrainian boxing legend in the lead-up to their first clash. Whether the third bout materializes or not, Matchroom Boxing head Eddie Hearn appears less than impressed. He openly ridiculed Fury’s comeback ambitions, hinting that the former champion may be chasing a shadow of his former self. “I mean, look, Tyson’s always going to want to grab the headlines,” he said in an interview with Seconds Out.

Hearn thinks Tyson Fury truly believes he won those two fights and wants to avenge his losses. “I don’t think anyone’s really interested in that fight,” Hearn continued, adding that the fight he and the people of the United Kingdom want to watch is against Anthony Joshua. “Obviously, the fight that I want and I think the whole country wants is the AJ fight. But we’re kind of done with… debating, goading, like whatever.”

The British promoter believes Tyson Fury will ultimately follow his own path—something that has, in turn, inspired Hearn to pursue his own ambitions. “Hopefully, the stars align in 2026. I spoke to His Excellency last night about the plan,” Hearn revealed, hinting that Anthony Joshua’s next fight will be announced soon. While he remains hopeful for the long-awaited Fury vs. Joshua showdown, only time will tell whether the blockbuster clash finally comes to fruition.

As for the April 18th date Tyson Fury hinted at on social media, Hearn says, “I’m not sure about the April 18th, where that date’s come from.” Meanwhile, ‘The Cat’ is slated to square off against Daniel Dubois in Wembley Stadium on July 19th for their much-anticipated rematch. And Dubois has his own intentions for Fury.

Daniel Dubois wants Tyson Fury after beating Oleksandr Usyk

With the momentum of two back-to-back wins over Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua, Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois is already looking past the man who forced him to quit back in 2023. And ‘DDD’ sees himself locking horns with Tyson Fury for an all-English undisputed matchup. “I thought he would come back. He’s done it before… With all the belts on the line, he can come back and have a megafight, so I didn’t take it seriously, no,” Dubois told The Ring.

Dubois believes the heavyweight division needs big fights to stay alive and sees Fury as the perfect next step. “We need the heavyweight division to be healthy, for us fighters to get up for a real megafight like that,” he said. “That would be a megafight. That’s what you want.” If he beats Usyk, Dubois would have toppled two of the era’s elite—and he’s hungry for more. “Those are the top guys of their era,” he added. “I need to show this is a new era… and his name is Daniel Dubois.”

Daniel Dubois has made it clear—he’s aiming for greatness, with Tyson Fury firmly in his sights. But before he can entertain that dream, he must first overcome a formidable obstacle in Oleksandr Usyk. And defeating the Ukrainian legend is anything but easy. If Dubois fails, the opportunity to face another heavyweight legend may slip through his fingers and fall right back into Usyk’s grasp. Which fight would you like to see the most?