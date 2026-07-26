Anthony Joshua vs. Kristian Prenga Fight Purses: How Much Are Hamzah Sheeraz and Others Expected to Earn?

Anthony Joshua’s return against Kristian Prenga is being talked about as a tune‑up, but the money story is still very real. No official purse numbers have been confirmed, yet estimates place the total around £5 million, with Joshua taking the lion’s share and Prenga earning the biggest payday of his career.

Have the Official Fight Purses for Joshua vs Prenga Been Confirmed?

Imago Anthony Joshua v Kristian Prenga: The Comeback – press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – JULY 23: Anthony Joshua and Kristian Prenga attend the press conference for the Anthony Joshua v Kristian Prenga: The Comeback boxing event at Jeddah Yacht Club on July 23, 2026 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Ali Issa

No, these are estimates, not official figures. Reports suggest the total purse is about £5 million. Joshua’s last blockbuster against Jake Paul was widely reported at $184 million combined, which makes tonight’s numbers modest by comparison.

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How Much Is Anthony Joshua Expected to Earn and Why Is This a Relatively Modest Payday for AJ?

Joshua is expected to collect the majority of the £5 million purse. Compared to his $92 million payday against Jake Paul, this is a massive drop. But this is less about chasing the biggest bag and more about positioning, momentum, and what comes next. In other words, Joshua is fighting for leverage, not just cash.

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How Much Is Kristian Prenga Expected to Earn Is This the Biggest Payday of His Career?

For Kristian Prenga, this is the kind of fight that can rewrite a career in one evening. Estimates suggest the Albanian underdog is in line to earn around £1 million, which would make this by far the biggest payday of his professional life.

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That financial jump is exactly why the matchup matters so much for him, even if the odds are lopsided.

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Promoter Lou DiBella also made the money angle plain on The Ariel Helwani Show, saying Prenga’s purse would be life-changing and far beyond what he had made before.

How Much Is Hamzah Sheeraz Expected to Earn for His WBO Title Defence Tonight?

Hamzah Sheeraz defends his WBO Super Middleweight title against unbeaten German Simon Zachenhuber. As the reigning world heavyweight champion on a Saudi Arabia card, Sheeraz is expected to earn between £300,000 and £700,000.

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Sheeraz, as the reigning world champion, is expected to be at the higher end or the middle of those figures. That is a fair amount of money considering that a title fight at an international level comes with a higher premium.

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How Much Is Josh Kelly Expected to Earn for His IBF Title Fight Tonight?

Josh Kelly defends his IBF junior middleweight title against Caoimhin Agyarko.

Agyarko also enters unbeaten, so both title fights on the card carry that classic live-underdog feel that keeps fans leaning in.

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Kelly’s purse should follow the same broad structure as Sheeraz’s, with a reigning world champion on a Saudi card typically earning well above a domestic fight-night fee. The exact number is not public, but the financial setup is clearly premium.

Saudi Arabia’s investment in global boxing has consistently elevated fighter paydays. Title fights staged there often pay champions several times more than domestic events, thanks to government backing and promotional budgets.

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For Joshua, he might not be taking home anything close to his recent mega-fight numbers, but the event still offers him a useful night at the office.

Meanwhile, for Prenga, Sheeraz, and Kelly, the purses represent career‑defining opportunities on one of boxing’s biggest stages.