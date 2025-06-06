Are Keyshawn & Gervonta Davis Related? Who Are the WBO Champ’s Brothers?

No matter how closely you look, finding the best lightweight boxer at the time seems impossible. Stacked with talent, it might be the hardest division to rule at the moment. However, two boxers who can make that claim are Gervonta Davis and Keyshawn Davis. The undefeated duo holds two out of four major titles in the division, and long may they reign.

Their exciting brand of power and knockouts has been a breath of fresh air in this division. However, with both boxers sharing the same last name and a flair for dramatics, fans have started to wonder whether the duo is related to each other.

Are Keyshawn Davis and Gervonta Davis brothers?

Well, as much as fans would like that to be reality, Gervonta Davis and Keyshawn Davis are not related at all. Keyshawn Davis is from Norfolk, Virginia, and his mother, Wanda Davis, was born and raised in Long Island, New York. Meanwhile, Gervonta Davis is from West Baltimore in Maryland. In fact, not only are the two unrelated, but the duo also shares a deep personal rivalry, calling each other out constantly. The Businessman even recently rejected comparisons to Tank and other lightweights from the same class in an interview with CBS, dismissing any desire to be in the “Four Horsemen.”

For the uninformed, in 2023, boxing writer and podcaster Kieran Mulvaney dubbed Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez Jr., and Tank as “The Four Princes” of modern boxing. Garcia later claimed to prefer the term “Four Horsemen.” The name never really stuck officially, and with KingRy and Haney facing a slump at the moment, it might never stick.

Talking about not being part of that category, Keyshawn Davis stated, “All of those people they compare me to were pro before me for like four or five years.” So in his eyes, rather than being clubbed alongside them, he should be seen as a challenger to their throne. “Look, y’all don’t have to put me in these rankings. I’m going to be the greatest of all-time in this generation. I know that for a fact. These rankings, even if I’m No. 1, don’t make me No. 1. Put me on this island by myself because I’m different, I’m not like these other guys,” the WBO lightweight champion concluded.

Keyshawn Davis believes that he stands unmatched in the lightweight division, poised to rule solo. However, his grueling and tiresome journey to the top hasn’t been lonely. He shares the spotlight with his two brothers, who’ve been by his side from the start.

Who are Keshawn Davis’ brothers?

The Businessman comes from a dedicated boxing family, with his older brother, Kelvin Davis, and younger brother Keon Davis, also competing as professional boxers. Together, this trio is known as DB3. Their mother, Wanda, introduced them to the sport at such a young age. It proved to be a correct decision as at the moment, all three brothers boast an undefeated professional record.

While Keon and Kelvin are yet to pick a title, it should not be long. Recently, the WBO lightweight champion declared, “We all going to be world champions at the same time,” in an interview with Boxing Social. If this prediction comes true, we will have our first triumvirate of world titleholders simultaneously from the same family. It has never been done before, and all three have the ability to do that.

The only doubt is, will Keyshawn Davis be able to hold his title for that long? Given his ambition, he wants to fight all the top guys in the 135 lbs division, including Gervonta Davis. Well, that clash will be a genuine test of firepower vs. finesse—a fight worthy of two top guys, who are not related at all.

