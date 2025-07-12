Ariel Helwani Outrages Fight World by ‘Humiliating’ Fighter on Taylor-Serrano 3 Card

While the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano trilogy headlined the all-women’s card, it was one of the undercard bouts that stirred significant discussion. fans criticized Ariel Helwani’s coverage as unprofessional. The controversy centered on Ramla Ali’s unanimous decision over Brazil’s Lila Furtado, a decision that surprised many. Though Ali showcased cleaner technique, Furtado’s relentless pressure appeared to sway the momentum from round two onward. “All respect to Ramla Ali, but she didn’t win that fight,” said Andre Ward during commentary on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

Lila Furtado landed a strong right hand in round two, nearly knocking Ali down. Her head movement surprised some, but referee Sparkle Lee mostly allowed her to fight aggressively on the inside. Ali suffered a bad cut above her left eye in round eight. It was hard for her to remain competitive at the world level. The judges awarded her the win. Her record improved to 10-2 (2 KOs). Furtado’s record fell to 11-3 (2 KOs). The post-fight interview caused a backlash. Fans felt Helwani lacked professionalism and sensitivity.

Boxing forums on Reddit and posts on X are buzzing. They offer detailed breakdowns of round-by-round decisions. Fans on Reddit analyzed fight stats. They argued passionately that Furtado won six of eight rounds. They highlighted her relentless forward punch volume.

Just hours ago, Netflix Sports posted a clip on X that quickly went viral. In it, Ariel Helwani was seen conducting Ramla Ali’s post-fight interview, which many fans deemed inappropriate. Helwani said, “I would like to be transparent with you. I did not think you won the fight from score cards perspective. And I think the official scorecards of the broadcast, just being 100% honest. Are you surprised by the scorecards? Did you not think as as well, for being 100% honest.”

Ramla Ali, however, stood her ground. “No. I thought I won. I thought the dropping of the second round should have been scored as a knockdown. Hence why I took two steps back to the neutral corner and it wasn’t scored as a knockdown. So I knew from then like, Yeah it got really messy. But I knew I was edging it, because of that knockdown,” she explained. “And you know what, everybody has their own opinions and fair play to you for having yours and not shying away from it. But I do believe that I did win the fight. Hence why I put my hands up in the end.” Despite the controversy, Ali responded with composure and conviction.

Many fans were left feeling let down by Helwani’s approach. Instead of showering Ali with congratulations and inquiring about her next move, which is the usual play in post-fight interviews, he crossed the line by directly challenging the validity of her victory.

Ariel Helwani’s ‘Honest’ interview misses the moment, Say boxing fans

The immediate reaction to Ariel Helwani’s post-fight question about Ramla Ali’s win was felt inside Madison Square Garden itself, where the crowd collectively voiced their disapproval with a wave of disappointed murmurs. And the sentiment quickly carried over online, with one user tweeting, “@arielhelwani no one asked for your opinion. Just do the interview like a good pup. We know you have a bias against a certain background.”

Another fan posted fan‑edited GIFs on X contrasting Ali’s composure with Helwani’s probing tone, sparking further discussion on social media etiquette for sports journalists. Another user acknowledged the close nature of the bout, citing the judges’ scorecards: Robert Perez 77-75, Tom Schreck 78-74, and Robin Taylor 77-75, but added, “Might’ve been a robbery but that’s not her fault, completely uncalled for to humiliate her on a big stage.” Others took a more sarcastic route, with one quipping, “This is the funniest thing Ariel has ever done,” pointing to the awkwardness of the moment rather than its appropriateness. Still, the overwhelming tone was critical.

While many had praised Helwani for his overall handling of the historic event, this particular exchange drew widespread backlash. One fan wrote, “It’s not your job to be transparent when interviewing in the winner circle … just congratulate and move on.” Others were less restrained, calling his behavior unprofessional and even offensive. “Ariel was an a– for that,” one post read, while another added, “Bro this is so unprofessional… what a c—.” People even said, “As a reporter, @arielhelwani has no right to say this. It’s downright disrespectful.” That said, did Ariel Helwani cross the line? What do you think?