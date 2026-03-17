Arnold Barboza Enters Ryan Garcia Rat Race as He Calls Keyshawn Davis “Annoying”

Arnold Barboza is back in the win column, but now he wants the biggest fight possible and an opportunity to win a title. The 34-year-old defeated Kenneth Sims Jr. on Saturday night to bounce back from his first career loss to Teofimo Lopez in May last year. And immediately after expressed his desire to face Ryan Garcia and Keyshawn Davis at welterweight.

“I think it’s the perfect fight for him,” Barboza said about the Garcia fight. “I’m not a stay busy fighter, but I think he has his hands full. If you ask me, I ain’t gonna be weight drained. And [as] I said, on Tuesday, I ate a piece of steak, bro. That’s how comfortable I am at 147. I’m not even lying. Bro, before the weigh-ins, I ate hard-boiled eggs and drank coconut water.”

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At the moment, it looks like Devin Haney and Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero are heading for a title unification fight. This leaves Lewis Crocker and Ryan Garcia with a lack of opponents. With Crocker recovering from a hand injury, a fight against Garcia can be easily made, as both Barboza and Garcia share the same promoter, Golden Boy Promotions.

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Imago WBC Champ Mario Barrios faces off with Ryan Garcia WBC Welterweight boxing champion Mario Barrios and challenger Ryan Garcia face off before their highly anticipated bout in Las Vegas, Nevada. Featuring: Ryan Garcia Where: Hollywood, Alabama, United States When: 21 Jan 2026 Credit: Alexander G. Seyum/WENN Hollywood Alabama United States Copyright: xAlexanderxG.xSeyum/WENNx wenn40900863 ASDx wenn40900863

“I think it’ll be a good fight,” Barboza added during the interview. “A lot of people were impressed with Ryan’s last performance, but I think Mario Barrios was really drained. I think he looked off. It’s like Mario Barrios is kind of like when I fought Teofimo, you’re at a weight class for so long, and your body outgrows it. So I’ll be fresh, just like Ryan. I train all year round, so I take care of my body. So I’m looking forward to that, man.”

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Barboza also claimed that a fight against Ryan Garcia was supposed to happen in February, but Barrios ultimately got the call. If Barboza doesn’t get his wish granted, he might have to settle for Alexis Rocha, who beat Joseph Diaz Jr. on Saturday. He later entered the ring during Barboza’s post-fight interview to challenge him. Although Barboza claims he is open to facing any of the current four champions.

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Besides the four, though, there’s another man Barboza wants the smoke with—Keyshawn Davis.

If not Ryan Garcia, Arnold Barboza will settle for Keyshawn Davis

Former WBO lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis recently defeated Jamaine Ortiz in his super lightweight debut. However, since the win, he has expressed interest in moving to welterweight, something Barboza was watching closely. So, when asked about his challenge to ‘The Businessman,’ Barboza claimed it stems from how annoying he finds the former lightweight.

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“He’s just annoying, man, he’s annoying, bro,” Barboza said during the interview. “It’s just like he’s always on Instagram, like, ‘Deebo, Deebo, I’ll fight Deebo.’”

Barboza was then pressed about his thoughts on Davis’ recent live stream appearance, where he sparred with Blue Face and Deen the Great.

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“I don’t really pay attention to that,” Barboza added. “But I could beat those guys up, too… We’ll take them to Big Bear… wherever we see how their lungs hold up… He should come up, I mean, s**t, I’d rather fight him for some money.”

Despite his view of Keyshawn Davis, Barboza made it clear that, as a boxer, Davis is great.

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“It was a good fight,” Barboza said about Davis beating Ortiz. “… He looked strong. He looked good. He’s a good fighter, bro. I just say he’s annoying, that’s it.”

It’s also worth noting that Ryan Garcia and Keyshawn Davis had a confrontation during the Mike Tyson Invitational, sparking talks of a fight between them. However, ‘King Ry’ has since dismissed the bout, leaving the door open for Barboza and Davis.

The Victorville native was also in conversation with Shakur Stevenson for a fight, but Stevenson wanted a rehydration clause, causing the talks to stall.

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From the looks of things, Arnold Barboza is aiming for a title shot, at the very least, a high-profile fight, which could help him get in the elite conversation. But do you think he will get those fights?