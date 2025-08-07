Artur Beterbiev Calls Out Dmitry Bivol for “Ducking” Decider Fight as He Plots Long-Awaited Return to the Ring

“Yes, some promised they would box. But they are silent. They come up with all sorts of reasons… I will definitely make a post that it is not my fault, not Umar’s fault that the fight does not take place in Russia. You understand whose fault it is already.” Last month, Artur Beterbiev, who turned 40 in January, voiced his frustration, taking a pointed jab at Dmitry Bivol for the delay. For the past few months, IBA President Umar Kremlev has made bold moves in the professional space, bringing not just ambition but also logistical might. He’s actively engaging with political figures in Russia to fast-track negotiations, aiming to secure the Bivol vs. Beterbiev rubber match on home soil by year’s end. Great news for fans back home, isn’t it? Yes, but it appears Bivol is playing it coy, and for Beterbiev, the silence has become too much.

Kremlev’s bold move to bring the trilogy to Russia spices up an already high-stakes showdown, blending the thrill of the fight with the complexities of international politics. Pulling off a mega-bout on Russian turf would take some serious teamwork and coordination among promoters, no small feat considering the event’s previous run in Riyadh and the mix of international promoters and sanctioning bodies in the mix. Promoters and broadcasters, not just the fighters themselves, have consistently pointed out that venue and broadcast rights often tip the scales in high-stakes trilogy negotiations.

Much of the anticipation revolves around the long-awaited trilogy between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev. In what seemed like a move toward that bout, Bivol vacated his WBC belt, leading to interim champion David Benavidez being promoted to full titleholder. However, the storyline has taken a twist: despite receiving Turki Alalshikh’s blessing, the trilogy’s fate hangs in limbo. While uncertainty surrounds the bout, Artur Beterbiev remains clear on one thing, he knows exactly what he wants.

Just a few hours ago, Artur Beterbiev took to Instagram, tagging his former opponent once again while addressing the ongoing issue. He posted a photo of himself looking visibly sad and frustrated, with a caption that read, “Our next fight was supposed to take place in Russia. You know what we’re talking about now. The third fight with @bivol_d,” he pointed out. Beterbiev then claimed that his former opponent was now playing an unfair game.

“We were offered great conditions, which were almost impossible to refuse,” he said. “For my part, I did everything to make the third fight happen, but my opponent chose the path of retreat again.” And it’s true. Their first clash was in October 2024 at Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, where Beterbiev emerged victorious. Just four months later, the rematch was signed, sealed, and delivered on February 22. But now, despite Beterbiev winning the rematch, six months have passed with no word from Dmitry Bivol on the trilogy, a delay that feels undeniably unfair.

Having had enough, thr heartbroken 21-1 boxer added, “I’ve waited long enough and I don’t intend to wait any longer. Sitting around doing nothing while someone else is resting is too much.” He then followed it up with a major announcement: “See you on November 22 in Riyadh. I’m continuing my journey, no matter what.” While he hasn’t revealed who his opponent will be, it’s clear that Artur Beterbiev is eager to fight, regardless of who stands across from him. But wait, there’s already one name making the rounds. Who, you ask?

Bivol snubs trilogy? Artur Beterbiev now eyes rising 12–0 U.S. prospect

According to boxing enthusiast @danthboxingman, discussions are reportedly underway for a potential matchup between Artur Beterbiev and Najee Lopez. In case you didn’t know, the 25-year-old Puerto Rican, born in Atlanta, remains undefeated and currently sits at No. 14 in the WBA rankings. “‼️ARTUR BETERBIEV & NAJEE LOPEZ ARE IN TALKS FOR A FIGHT‼️” the tweet announced, sparking immediate interest across the boxing world.

If finalized, the bout between the former unified champion and the rising contender could land on the November 22 card, which is expected to be headlined by David Benavidez’s title defense against Anthony Yarde. The development has reignited debate among fans, many of whom blame Dmitry Bivol for stalling the long-anticipated trilogy.

The tide is turning now, folks. A rising chorus of fans suspects that Bivol is intentionally stalling the trilogy, hoping to see the seasoned Artur Beterbiev lose a step before stepping back into the ring for another bout. Is Bivol really biding his time for the ideal opportunity, or is he ready to step up to the plate at last? And if that’s not the case, will Artur Beterbiev have to bite the bullet and face the undefeated 25-year-old Lopez instead? And if that showdown goes down, who do you reckon would take the crown?