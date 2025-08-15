Artur Beterbiev Hit With Bad News on Dmitry Bivol After Latest WBO Update

Artur Beterbiev was given just four months to remain an undisputed champion after his historic win over Dmitry Bivol in October 2024 that saw him become the first undisputed light heavyweight champion of the 21st century. But Bivol wanted a rematch and wanted it soon. In February 2025, they faced again. This time, Bivol came out on top and became the new undisputed champion. Following the rematch, the rivalry stood at 1-1, and with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh already giving the green light for a rubber match, Beterbiev expected the third fight soon. Not crazy considering the Russian-Canadian was already 40. However, it seems Dmitry Bivol had other problems to attend to first.

On Instagram, Artur Beterbiev lamented the delay in early July: “Bivol, how old do I have to be before we have a third fight?” Instead of news about the fight, the unified light heavyweight champion announced just six days ago that he would not be returning to the ring until 2026. This news followed Bivol’s back surgery to fix a decade-old injury. Now, in the face of the update from Bivol’s side, a sanctioning body has stepped in to extend his reign as a champion, provided he gives them what they ask for and does it soon.

Dmitry Bivol, pictures won’t cut it: WBO demands proof

Yesterday, the official Instagram account of the WBO, tagging its president Gustavo Olivieri Miranda, announced an important update. According to the post, the WBO, through Bivol’s manager Vadim Kornilov, has decided to issue an Interim Medical Certification to Dmitry Bivol. However, to avail it, the WBO Light Heavyweight Champion has to immediately submit detailed medical documentation regarding his injury, surgery, recovery prognosis, and medical clearance to return to the ring. And he only has ten days.

The organization expressed its support for the 34-year-old’s dedication and contributions to the sport while stressing the importance of maintaining championship integrity and transparency. “Therefore, based on the foregoing, Mr. Bivol is hereby ordered to submit in writing to the WBO, within ten (10) days upon notice of this letter, a detailed medical explanation of his injury, findings, recovery prognosis, and his physician’s opinion as to when he will be physically and medically cleared to compete and return to active competition. Failure to comply with this order will result in Mr. Bivol waiving all rights hereunder and with the committee proceedings per WBO regulations of World Championship Contests,” the official letter read.

The WBO also wished the champion a full and speedy recovery, expressing hope that he will soon showcase his extraordinary skills in the ring once again. However, if the Russian fails to comply, he risks being stripped of his title—which is another bad news for Artur Beterbiev, who has been eager to secure revenge and get back his titles. And so if the Bivol-Beterbiev trilogy happens next year, it will not be for the undisputed light heavyweight crown, as Bivol has already relinquished his WBC belt, which is now held by David Benavidez.

But while Bivol recovers, Artur Beterbiev has decided to stay active and is set to face Deon Nicholson on the November 22, Ring IV card, to be headlined by Benavidez’s title defense against Anthony Yarde in Riyadh. However, before finalizing the matchup with Nicholson, who, despite having fought one more bout than Beterbiev, and holds only one career loss, it appears Beterbiev was in talks to fight another opponent.

Undefeated 12-0 American on Artur Beterbiev’s radar

According to boxing enthusiast @danthboxingman, discussions were reportedly underway for a potential matchup between Artur Beterbiev and Najee Lopez. For those unfamiliar, the 25-year-old Puerto Rican, born in Atlanta, remains undefeated and currently holds the No. 14 spot in the WBA rankings. “‼️ARTUR BETERBIEV & NAJEE LOPEZ ARE IN TALKS FOR A FIGHT‼️” the tweet claimed, sparking immediate interest across the boxing community.

If finalized, the bout between the former undisputed champion and the rising contender could have taken place on the November 22 card. However, that matchup ultimately fell through. The 40-year-old Beterbiev shares the same height and reach as his would-be opponent, who is just five years younger, making it a potentially intriguing contest. And while it’s clear the challenger would have been a huge underdog with an 81.82% KO ratio, he appeared ready to take on the heavy fan favorite Beterbiev, who boasts an imposing 95.24% KO ratio.

That said, is Dmitry Bivol truly biding his time for the perfect opportunity, or is he finally ready to step up to the plate? And if not, will Artur Beterbiev have to bite the bullet and settle for other opponents instead? Anyway, do you think Artur Beterbiev will get an easy win come fight night against Deon Nicholson?