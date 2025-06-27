As Feud With Terence Crawford Turns Heated, Canelo Alvarez’s Apology to Opponent Over On-Stage Assault Surfaces

Just days ago, at the press conference in New York promoting the September 13 showdown, Canelo Alvarez shoved Terence Crawford while the two came face to face. Surprisingly, despite the Mexican’s typically composed demeanor, this wasn’t his first involvement in such a scuffle outside of the ring.

Back in September 2021, tensions flared at a press conference before Canelo Alvarez’s November 6 bout with then-IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant. The confrontation escalated when Plant called Canelo a “m**********r,” which Canelo took as a personal insult. Enraged, Canelo shoved Plant, then repeatedly hurled the same insult back multiple times. Plant retaliated with an attempted slap, which Canelo deftly dodged before landing a slap of his own, sparking a brief scuffle. Security and both teams quickly intervened to separate the fighters. Thereafter, Canelo’s longtime trainer, Eddy Reynoso, suggested that Canelo’s limited English proficiency may have led to a misunderstanding of the insult.

Since then, Canelo Alvarez has been brushing up on his English to better navigate the global stage. As the recent physical altercation with Terence Crawford went viral, a past video of Canelo addressing the incident with Plant has reemerged. The video posted by @insideboxinglive_ ahead of his Jermell Charlo fight in 2023 showcases the Mexican in an interview talking about the incident with Plant.

Acknowledging his efforts, the interviewer asked, “What’s your favorite American saying, now that you’re learning English?” Alvarez clarified that he doesn’t know any sayings yet, acting as a perfect segue for the interviewer to ask his next question, “Favorite American Curse Words?”

“F**k,” replied the undisputed super middleweight champion immediately, without wasting a second. “Do you finally know what m*******r means?” the interviewer followed, referencing the Caleb Plant incident. “Yeah…” Canelo replied awkwardly, realizing the intent behind the question. “Now I know. I’m sorry to Caleb,” he added, acknowledging his mistake.

Since the incident, even Sweethands has offered his apology, and the duo has more or less made up. However, an apology to Terence Crawford seems unlikely, as Bud, after the shove, sent a chilling warning to Canelo, spicing up their clash.

Canelo Alvarez’s legacy on the line

Unfazed by Canelo initiating the physical confrontation, Crawford vowed that his retaliation would be unforgettable for the Mexican star. “Canelo, you’re going to pay for that weak a** push. I got you. Remember I said this,” he declared boldly.

The 37-year-old was not done as he added, “I’m just going to keep it real. I’m hunting him, that’s it. I’m hunting everything that he’s got and I’m going to take it come September 13. I want all the people in the stands that boo me, they are going to cry when they go home.”

A few moments later, Netflix released a video on their social media, featuring comments from Canelo backstage. In the video, the Mexican admitted his renewed mindset while adding, “I am turning it on right now. I don’t know, but it made me feel more excited.” Given the current tension, don’t anticipate an apology, and even if another physical clash happens before September 13, it wouldn’t be too shocking.

