As Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Rematch Faces Uncertainty, Shakur Stevenson Has a Surprising Proposal

On July 12th, the Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. rematch faced a huge roadblock with Miami authorities arresting ‘Tank’ for a misdemeanor battery charge tied to an alleged domestic dispute. Despite the circumstances, the duo believes that the charge won’t hamper the August 16th rematch. However, with the 30-year-old facing a court hearing on July 29th, the situation could shift significantly.

If the court’s order somehow stops the match from happening, it would be a huge loss for ‘The Reaper’ and PBC. The 29-year-old has bet everything on this rematch, even his WBA super featherweight title. On the other hand, PBC is desperate for a big event in 2025. Losing their biggest draw in Gervonta Davis will be the worst thing to happen. With uncertainty looming all around, Shakur Stevenson steps in to save the day.

After his sensational victory over William Zepeda, the WBC lightweight champion appeared in an interview with Ariel Helwani. During the candid conversation, the 28-year-old put forward his name if the Davis-Roach fight gets cancelled. “Yeah, if the fight is off, I would love to fight either one of them guys for sure,” he said.

The Newark native had often expressed his desire to face Gervonta Davis for a while now. On the other hand, he always had a deep, profound respect for Lamont Roach Jr., acknowledging his skills as an elite competitor. So, for him, any of these matches will make sense. ” I’m cool with [Lamont Roach]. Me and him is cool, but I would love to fight him. I feel like I make so much sense, skillfully. I think he’s one of the skillful fighters at 135 pounds, along with me. We make for a tremendous fight,” he concluded.

So, if things go sideways, Shakur Stevenson is there to step in at a moment’s notice. However, that is a question for later. Right now, as things stand, the August 16 rematch is happening. And for Shakur Stevenson, that’s an unmissable clash.

Another tough night for Gervonta Davis?

A few days before the ‘Ring III’ event, ‘Sugar’ was once again a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show. During the conversation, the 28-year-old revealed that he is excited for the August 16th rematch. Even during the first fight, Stevenson was one of the few who gave Lamont Roach Jr. a chance. And for the rematch, he has the same opinion.

“I think Lamont Roach is a hell of a fighter. I think he doesn’t get enough credit. Um, a lot of people don’t realize how good he is. And if you paid attention to the fight and watched the fight, you can see how skillful he is in the pocket. Um, his defense was on point. Um, I think he’s a bad motherf**ker,” he stated.

For him, it is one of the best fights of the year and will probably go to distance again. Credit where it’s due, after their first clash, ‘The Reaper’ has significantly changed the public opinion. While the initial fight was expected to be lopsided in Gervonta Davis’ favor, the rematch is seen as a genuine toss-up in terms of predictions. What about you? Do you agree with Shakur Stevenson’s prediction?