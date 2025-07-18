“At Age 46…” Manny Pacquiao’s Controversial Comeback Sparks Honest Confession From David Benavidez

No matter what you think about it, the return of Manny Pacquiao to the professional circuit is a spectacle. Over the past few weeks, the 46-year-old boxing icon has captured the sport’s attention, with all eyes on his upcoming WBC welterweight title bout on July 19. Given the Filipino star’s age and recent inactivity, skepticism is natural, especially as he faces a formidable champion in Mario Barrios, who’s currently in top form.

However, the interim WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez thinks otherwise. Ahead of the MGM Grand, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, headliner, PBC released a video featuring Benavidez, sharing his prediction. However, before weighing in on the fight, the undefeated 30-0 boxer shared his deep admiration for Manny Pacquiao.

“So what makes Manny Pacquiao special is that he does everything so good. He has great footwork, he has great ring IQ, good defensive slips, good combination, and I think most importantly of all, he is in there willing to go to war with anybody,” he said, expressing his admiration for the fearless approach of the 46-year-old. It is a fighting style that made ‘PacMan’ the sensation he is today, and even he adores it. Every time he steps into the ring, he wants to entertain the crowd, and Benavidez believes this is Pacquiao’s greatest strength.“The most special thing about him is his spirit and his will to fight,” the undefeated light heavyweight declared.

Talking about the fight, the Phoenix native dismissed the narrative of Manny Pacquiao’s return as being a mere cash grab. “I think Manny Pacquiao, at age 46, is gonna look amazing, in my opinion. He has all the experience in the world. He’s seen every single fighter, and if he’s coming back at 46, it’s because he definitely wants to come back and win another world title,” he said.

Regarding Manny Pacquiao’s ambition to become the oldest welterweight champion, Benavidez believes it’s well within reach. “I think one of the oldest world champion has been Bernard Hopkins, when he fought at age 49,”

referencing Hopkins’ unified light heavyweight triumph against Sergey Kovalev in 2014. By comparison, “Pacquiao, he is barely 46 right now. He’s a young 46. So, I think he still has a lot left in the tank,” Benavidez concluded, tipping his hat towards Manny Pacquiao for the July 19th clash.

The WBC light heavyweight champion says that PacMan’s age and lack of activity won’t be a problem. Instead, it will be his experience that gives him the edge in the fight. David Benavidez isn’t the only one who thinks that. Benavidez Sr., his father, also had something to say about the fight a few weeks ago.

Manny Pacquiao got the Benavidez family on his side

A few weeks ago, Benavidez Sr. sat down with Fight Hype for a candid conversation. During the interview, Jeff Zimmerman asked the trainer whether PacMan can defeat Barrios on his return. As it turns out, David Benavidez is not the only one who idolizes the living legend. “I would hope so, you know, because to me Pacquiao’s a hero. That would be a big thing for a lot of people, a big motivation for a lot of people,” he said.

He elaborated, suggesting that Pacquiao’s 72-fight experience could be overwhelming for the WBC welterweight champion to overcome. Benavidez Sr. believes that if Manny Pacquiao can win, it will be more than just a title win. It can make everyone realize that anything is possible. But it won’t be easy as “Barrios is a tough fighter. He’s proven himself, and he always brings a lot of action to the fights,” the trainer added. “We’ve got to see. I think it’s going to be a great fight. I can’t wait for that fight…I just want to see what happens,” he concluded, showing his excitement for the July 19th clash.

So, there you have it. Despite the skepticism around Pacquiao’s return, he has the support of the Benavidez family. But what about you? Do you think Manny Pacquiao can do the impossible?