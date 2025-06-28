Avious Griffin vs. Julian Rodriguez Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

A lot of undercard fights often go unnoticed, but not this one. Tennessee’s Avious Griffin is set to lock horns with New Jersey’s Julian Rodriguez on Saturday, June 28th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The fight is likely to have a lot of eyes locked in due to the main card fight between Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. However, the question is, who will win?

31-year-old Griffin is coming into the fight as a favorite due to his undefeated record, while Rodriguez isn’t far behind with a respectable resume of fights to show for it. This has, in a way, made things difficult to judge who will win the fight, especially since neither fighter is that well-known. But here’s a breakdown of their stats and skills to make your next bet a little easier.

Predicting Avious Griffin vs. Julian Rodriguez: Who has better stats and record?

Avious Griffin has amassed a pristine record of 17-0 in the last nine years as a professional boxer. He does have some experience as an amateur, but nothing to write home about. What’s impressive, though, is his knockout ratio at 94.12% (16 KOs), which reflects his brutal fighting style. The rising welterweight prospect fights out of an orthodox stance and is currently on a 10-fight knockout streak. The upcoming bout will be his second ten-round matchup, which will test his stamina.

Julian Rodriguez, on the other hand, is a far more experienced boxer, with a professional record of 23-1 (14 KOs), which sets his knockout ratio at a comfortable 60.87%. Unlike Griffin, Rodriguez has decent experience in the amateurs as well, with a record of 33-6, per BoxRec, giving him a clear advantage through experience. In June 2021, Rodriguez suffered his only career loss at the hands of former WBO lightweight champion Jose Pedraza via 8th-round stoppage.

Since then, Rodriguez has bounced back with two unanimous decision wins. Although the frequency of fights seems to be an issue with Rodriguez, who has fought just once since losing to Pedraza. This will be his first fight of 2025. Overall, the fight will likely be close, but Griffin should be able to win the fight, potentially with a knockout, thanks to his heavy hands. In case the fight goes the distance, Rodriguez could outpoint Griffin. While Rodriguez does have more experience, he doesn’t fight as frequently, showing signs of slowing down.

Griffin vs. Rodriguez height, weight, reach comparison, and more

With Griffin taking the advantage, can Rodriguez’s physical attributes save him from a potential loss? Griffin stands tall with a height of 6′ 0″/183cm, but details about his reach are a mystery. Meanwhile, Rodriguez is at a disadvantage with his height, measuring 5′ 9″/175cm. This leaves his wingspan of 68½″/174cm to save the day, but determining an advantage here is difficult due to a lack of information about Griffin’s.

Weight-wise, the final weigh-ins haven’t happened as of the time of writing. Rodriguez missed weight in his last fight against Quashawn Toler, making another mishap possible, which could lead to a cancellation. What’s worse is that even Griffin has a history of missing weight, though he hasn’t come in overweight for his last three fights.

All said and done, Avious Griffin will likely beat Julian Rodriguez with a high possibility of a knockout. In case the fight goes the distance, Rodriguez has a chance of outpointing Griffin on the cards. Who are you betting to win the fight?