Awe-Struck Shakur Stevenson Puts an End to GWOAT Debate After Claressa Shields Lani Daniels Beatdown

In boxing—a sport full of big moments and bigger personalities—it’s easy for even the most impressive feats to get lost in the noise. But sometimes, a performance comes along that speaks so clearly, so powerfully, it quiets all the background chatter. That’s exactly what Claressa Shields delivered on July 27, 2025, when she faced Lani Daniels in Detroit. Shields didn’t just win—she reminded everyone watching why she’s been in a league of her own for years.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and multiple-time undisputed champion showed once again why her name belongs in any conversation about the sport’s best. Taking full control from the opening bell, the Flint boxer outclassed Daniels in every round. The judges scored it a clean 100–89 across the board, with Shields even scoring a knockdown along the way. The win marked her 15th as a pro, and while she let her hands do most of the talking in the ring, one of her fellow boxers had something important to say afterward.

Shakur Stevenson, an unbeaten world champion in his own right and a fellow Olympian, took to social media with high praise. In a tweet that quickly gained attention, he wrote: “U can hate greatness but u can’t deny it CLARESSA IS THE BEST WOMAN TO EVER LACE UP A PAIR OF GLOVES, I’m so proud of u T Rex @Claressashields.” But he wasn’t done there. In a follow-up tweet, Stevenson went even further:

“Imagine being so great u loss one time in your entire life, And avenged it on the biggest stage.. I never seen nothing like this in my life, If nobody gone speak on it I will she won 2 olympic gold medals also was Undisputed in 2 weight classes, The 1’s who hate should do they hw cause what she doing seems impossible but she make it look easy @Claressashields People call it Ego I see confidence on the highest level Crown her 👑.”

Coming from a fellow Olympian and elite boxer who’s notoriously tough to impress, this wasn’t your everyday social media shoutout—it was a coronation. Stevenson, known for his reserved demeanor and technical brilliance in the ring, effectively ended all doubts by putting Shields at the very top of women’s boxing history, ahead of legends like Laila Ali, Cecilia Brækhus, and Katie Taylor.

Claressa Shields net worth: from humble beginnings to million-dollar contracts

At only 29 years old, Claressa Shields has accomplished more in the world of combat sports than many athletes could ever hope to achieve. She’s dominated the top arenas in boxing, made waves in MMA, and throughout her journey, transformed her hard-fought wins into substantial financial gains. Her journey—from a small-town girl putting on gloves despite her father’s objections to landing million-dollar contracts—is both relatable and motivating.

Shields began her journey at just 11 years old, fueled by an unwavering determination, even in the face of her father’s initial disapproval. By 2011, she was already turning heads, clinching the middleweight title at the National Police Athletic League Championships. In 2016, she made her professional debut with a victory against Franchón Crews-Dezurn, and just a year later, she claimed her first world titles by defeating Nikki Adler. That victory marked the start of her ascent in boxing and the launch of her more lucrative paydays as well.

What about her earnings? The figures can differ based on the source you check out. BolaVIP is estimated to have raked in around $15 million from both boxing and MMA combined. But other finance-tracking sites peg her net worth at around $1 million as of early 2025. The difference probably comes down to expenses, investments, or simply the private nature of athlete earnings. What we do know is that Shields signed a “seven-figure” deal with Sky Sports in 2022, and another multi-year contract with the PFL in 2023. So the checks are still coming in.

Outside the ring, she’s done pretty well too. Shields has landed endorsement deals with big names like Nike, Puma, and Under Armour, along with other brands like Monster Energy, Powerade, Audi, and Swimsuits for All. It’s clear that her value goes beyond her punches—people believe in her story, her strength, and her staying power. And that’s something money can’t always measure.