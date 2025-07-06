‘B-Side’ Edgar Berlanga Admits “My Back Is Against the Wall” Days Before Facing Hamzah Sheeraz

“I already beat him… mentally, I already beat him,” Edgar Berlanga asserted confidently in a conversation with Wade Plemons. The Nuyorican fighter is set to face Hamzah Sheeraz on July 12 at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, a bout that will mark Sheeraz’s debut at super middleweight. Berlanga, having competed at that weight and heavier, believes his experience gives him a clear edge. So much so that he’s willing to bet an additional $100,000 on the outcome. “$100,000 on a win?” Sheeraz replied, matching the wager without hesitation and sealing it with a firm handshake.

Now a free agent following the end of his partnership with Eddie Hearn on March 15, 2025, after his first-round win over Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz, Berlanga faces a critical moment in his career. So to maintain his dominance in the division and attract promising offers, he must deliver a strong performance. According to DAZN Boxing’s latest Instagram post, Edgar Berlanga has admitted he’s in a difficult position, with limited options and mounting pressure, making this fight even more pivotal.

“@Edgar Berlanga is ready to put on a show next week!” read the caption on the post, which featured a short interview with the Nuyorican fighter. In the clip, Berlanga remarked, “One thing I want to say, you know, people would think that this fight is, I’m the A side. I’m really the B side. If you really think about it right, because [Hamzah] Sheeraz, that’s Turki’s guy. No offense to Turki [Alalshikh] or nothing, but I know he wants his guy to win.”

For those wondering what prompted Edgar Berlanga’s remarks, it traces back to comments made last month by His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, who said, “I will be very upset if Berlanga and Zepeda knock out Sheeraz and Shakur. We have big plans for Sheeraz and Shakur, and this result would be a complete disaster…!” Berlanga didn’t take long to respond, posting defiantly, “Don’t worry you’ll be upset! I’m going mess up your day July 12th! I’m going to destroy your boy 😤😤😤😤.” Naturally, that would infuriate any fighter, and ‘The Chosen One’ made it clear why he has to win now.

Berlanga later expanded on the pressure he’s under, explaining, “He want his guy to win, so he can get that Canelo fight [third fight of the four-fight deal]. [because] That’s going to be the biggest fight for them in Saudi. If he [Hamzah Sheeraz] tries to come in and take me out, I can’t let that happen right now. My back is against the wall. I just want to hurt him. I want to go in there. I want to perform and I want to show the world who I am. Perform in front of 14,000 people in my hometown.” Moreover, with Sheeraz also publicly trolling him in the days leading up to the bout, Berlanga’s motivation has only intensified.

Who is Edgar Berlanga? Hamzah Sheeraz succeeds in making a fool out of Berlanga in NYC

A few days ago, Ring Magazine posted a video showing British boxer Hamzah Sheeraz walking through the bustling streets of Times Square, asking locals if they knew “The King of New York, Edgar Berlanga.” The clip quickly caught attention, especially after Boxing n BBQ reshared it with a sharp caption: “This is cold by Sheeraz. He couldn’t find anyone in New York that knew Berlanga.”

Armed with a microphone, Sheeraz addressed the camera confidently: “It’s Hamzah Sheeraz. We are here at Times Square in New York. Edgar Berlanga says he is the King of New York, but I think he’s a sausage. Let’s see what the public thinks.” From there, he began approaching passersby. The first person he asked didn’t hold back: “I don’t know who the f— that is. Clearly, he don’t run New York.” The second was equally dismissive, responding with a simple, “Nah bro,” when asked if he had ever heard of Berlanga.

Undeterred, Sheeraz kept the act going. “Is he the King of New York?” he asked another passerby, who quipped, “Pete Davidson is King of Staten Island, that’s all I know.” Nearly two hours passed, and Sheeraz still hadn’t found a single person who recognized Berlanga. In a humorous twist, he approached someone dressed as Batman and asked, “He goes by the name Edgar Berlanga. Do you know who he is?” The caped crusader replied, “No.” Sheeraz followed up, “Even though you’re Batman, and you know everyone in the city, you don’t know who Edgar Berlanga is?” Still, the answer was a flat “No.”

It was a clever way to mock his opponent while building buzz for their upcoming clash. And Edgar Berlanga, coming off a win over Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz following his loss to Canelo Alvarez, has something to prove. That said, the question is, can he silence the Brit’s trolling and hand Sheeraz his first professional defeat?