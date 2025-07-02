Bad News for Anthony Joshua as Tyson Fury Sets Terms for Surprise Return Fight

Who doesn’t want to see Anthony Joshua take on Tyson Fury? It’s the heavyweight clash fans have craved for years. With Tyson Fury announcing his retirement in January, many believed the dream fight had slipped away for good. However, last month, a GB News exclusive reported that both men had agreed to finally face each other, with Fury making a dramatic U-turn on his retirement. A well-placed source told the outlet, “Fury and Joshua is a case of when, not if. Tyson has agreed to come out of retirement to face AJ, which is why he’s been working hard in the gym in recent months. Things should be made official in the coming weeks.”

In recent years, many marquee boxing events have taken place in Saudi Arabia under the influence of His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, but Fury vs. Joshua was reportedly being discussed for Wembley Stadium. According to sources, both fighters wanted the fight on home soil, making it a historic night for British boxing. Still, confusion remains. Why? Because, just recently, Tyson Fury dismissed the idea of a fight with Anthony Joshua, stating, “I am retired, and he is at the end of his career.” However, while claiming contentment in retirement, Tyson Fury has hinted that there’s only one opponent who could tempt him back into the ring. And nope, it’s not Anthony Joshua.

In an interview with Boxing Scene, The Gypsy King laid out the terms for a potential return, making it clear there’s only one name on his radar: Oleksandr Usyk. “If I was going to come back, I’d come back for Usyk, in England. That’s the one I want immediately. That would be the fight I want next,” Tyson Fury declared. The former WBC heavyweight champion remains adamant that he won their second bout last December, a decision he continues to challenge. “My last fight was a clear fu–ing victory for The Gypsy King. Anybody in boxing can see that. A complete load of dogsh-t,” the 34-2 boxer said, venting his frustration with the judges.

Tyson Fury, moreover, didn’t hold back as he spoke about fairness and the desire for a proper result. “I want a fair fight, I don’t want any favors, I want a fair fight and a fair result. Which I know I didn’t [get],” he said. “I thought I won it by five rounds. I watched it 250 times. Each way, I never see it as a way for him to win. They can do what they want. If they say it’s Tuesday, it’s Tuesday.”

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk is scheduled to return to the ring on July 19, defending his titles against IBF champion Daniel Dubois. While a trilogy with Fury seems unlikely in the immediate future, Usyk has expressed openness to a third bout. As for Anthony Joshua, despite renewed speculation around the long-awaited showdown between the two British giants, Fury appears unmoved. Not only has he downplayed the fight’s significance, but he also delivered a cheeky dig at Joshua.

Tyson Fury trolls Anthony Joshua over Jake Paul talk

The Gypsy King is enjoying life after announcing his retirement from boxing back in January, a move that came as a blow to Anthony Joshua. AJ hasn’t fought since suffering a brutal knockout loss to fellow Brit Daniel Dubois last September. While an immediate rematch was expected, Joshua had to take some time off due to minor injuries sustained during the bout. Now, the 35-year-old former champion is eyeing a return to the ring before the end of the year.

However, in a surprising twist, recent discussions have surfaced around a potential showdown between Jake Paul and Joshua. The YouTuber-turned-boxer reportedly had a brief phone call with Joshua, and the two verbally agreed to a fight in 2026. When asked for his opinion at the IBA Pro 7 event in Istanbul, Tyson Fury gave a cheeky response: “I think it is a good fight. It is a real 50/50 fight,” poking fun at the 28-4 boxer’s credibility.

Anyway, as hype builds around the potential clash, Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn weighed in with a far more serious take. Speaking to talkSPORT, Hearn said, “He’s calling out Anthony Joshua, who is a heavyweight monster. I think Jake Paul is crazy enough to fight Anthony Joshua because the money would be absolutely obscene. It’s a catastrophic mismatch that people would tune in to watch, because it would be the end of Jake Paul. It’s that dangerous.”

With all this noise, will Anthony Joshua respond to Tyson Fury’s jab? And is there still hope for a long-awaited Joshua vs. Fury showdown? What do you think?