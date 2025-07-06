Badou Jack Delivers Clear Response After Jake Paul Puts Him on World Title Hitlist

Like it or not, Jake Paul is not going anywhere. After his impressive victory over former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. last month, ‘The Problem Child’ has taken a major step forward in his boxing career by setting his sights on a championship title. Previously dismissed as a sideshow, Paul’s win has earned him a spot in the WBA cruiserweight rankings, a development that changes everything.

The 28-year-old now holds the No. 14 spot in the WBA’s cruiserweight division, officially making him eligible to challenge for a world title—something Paul claims has been his dream all along. Among the names on his radar is WBC cruiserweight champion Badou Jack, who was quick to respond after Paul publicly added him to his hit list.

“Shoutout to the WBA and Gilberto for being disruptors and not being afraid to recognize me,” Jake Paul wrote on X in response to his new ranking. Interestingly, WBA and WBO cruiserweight champion Gilberto Ramirez has also been loosely linked to a potential bout with Paul. However, Ramirez appears to be leaning toward a unification clash with IBF champion Jai Opetaia instead.

Still, Paul pressed on with his ambitions, stating, “Seeing all these lists with current champion Badou Jack. Give me him next.” The WBC cruiserweight titleholder didn’t take long to react, hopping on X with a blunt response, “🤣🤣🤣😩😩😩.” Jack, now 41, was inactive for all of 2024 but made his return in May with a majority decision win over Norair Mikaeljan.

On paper, he checks all of Paul’s boxes—aging, coming off a layoff, and arguably past his prime. But whether this fight materializes remains uncertain. In the meantime, just as things were starting to look up for ‘El Gallo’, there is now a possibility that Paul might be dropped from the WBA rankings altogether.

WBA may get rid of Jake Paul from the rankings

It appears Jake Paul’s path to a world title isn’t as smooth as he might have thought. After being ranked by the WBA for defeating Chavez Jr., a wave of backlash has forced the WBA to reconsider, especially since Chavez Jr. was unranked long ago and has not recorded a proper victory in years.

via Imago Boxing: Paul vs Silva Oct 29, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jake Paul during a boxing match at Desert Diamond Arena.

Image Credits – Imago

According to Ring Magazine, the WBA will review Paul’s position during its upcoming European convention in Madrid (July 15-18). Critics argue Paul’s inclusion in the ranking disrespects the fighters who have put in years of their lives to climb the ladder traditionally. “He does not deserve a ranking,” said talkSPORT’s Spencer Oliver. “You can’t just beat Chavez Jr and get a world title shot.”

Just as things were starting to look up for Jake Paul, reality seems to have dragged him back down. The WBC claims they will review Paul’s position, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that Paul will be removed from the list. What do you make of the situation?