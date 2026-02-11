Baltimore Judge Recalls Arrest Warrant for Gervonta Davis Over Probation Violation

Gervonta Davis has seen better days. The Baltimore native was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossell, in October last year, which resulted in his exhibition with Jake Paul being called off. The incident happened at a gentleman’s club in Miami, where Rossell had been working as a VIP cocktail waitress.

Miami Gardens Police Department and a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force arrested him. He was later brought to court and posted bond to be released. However, his problems had worsened while he was outside, as another arrest warrant was issued for the Baltimore native soon afterwards. But luckily for him, the judge has now recalled it.

Why was a second arrest warrant issued against Gervonta Davis?

According to the Baltimore Banner, on February 2, Circuit Judge Althea Handy issued an arrest warrant for Gervonta Davis after he violated his probation in a 2020 hit-and-run case that injured four people, including a pregnant woman. However, this past Tuesday, the Baltimore judge recalled the warrant.

Hunter Pruette, Davis’ attorney, requested the recall from Handy. Instead, he proposed that ‘Tank’ be summoned to appear in court and placed under GPS monitoring. Luckily for ‘Tank,’ David Owens, the Assistant State’s Attorney and chief of the Misdemeanor Jury Trial Unit, did not oppose the proposal.

“We’re thankful the court recalled the warrant,” Pruette said, per the Baltimore local news outlet. “Mr. Davis remains compliant and will continue to appear as required.” Interestingly, this is not the first time Davis has appeared before Judge Handy. In 2023, she sentenced him to 90 days of home detention and three years of probation in the hit-and-run case.

It was also Handy who ordered Davis’ arrest after learning he was serving his sentence at a Four Seasons Hotel and a $3.4 million penthouse condo. The 31-year-old was subsequently required to serve more than six weeks in jail. Handy also allowed ‘Tank’ to travel to the 2024 Paris Olympics to advise Team USA boxing, but she rejected his request to visit Tokyo for his 30th birthday.

Just last year, Gervonta Davis had another run-in with Handy. She declined to impose additional jail time after his probation officer spotted him dining at Proper Cuisine on East Redwood Street near South Calvert Street in Baltimore. At the time, Davis was not permitted to travel from Florida to Maryland.

Regardless, as the Baltimore native grapples with his various legal troubles, his boxing career is deteriorating day after day.

‘Tank’ Davis named champion in recess

Davis has been downgraded to champion in recess by the WBA amid mounting legal troubles. This effectively ended his four-year reign as the organization’s primary lightweight titlist. The decision came after the arrest warrant against Davis was executed in Miami Gardens, Florida.

WBA president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza confirmed Davis’ revised status and indicated the executive committee would determine whether to proceed with a vacant 135-pound title fight. Notably, Davis will have the opportunity to present his case as more details emerge.

Additionally, per journalist Dan Rafael, either No. 1 contender Floyd Schofield Jr. vs. No. 2 Lucas Bahdi or Schofield Jr. vs. Lamont Roach Jr. could be set for the now vacant belt.

Clearly, Gervonta Davis isn’t out of the woods yet. However, avoiding an arrest warrant at a time like this must have been a sight for Davis’ sore eyes. Where do you think Davis is heading?