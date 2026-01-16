“Benavidez or Crawford”: Canelo Alvarez Confirms Return Date as Fight Announcement Sparks Wild Speculations

Canelo Alvarez still has a few fights left in the tank. After all, he has claimed he will fight till the age of 37. More importantly, though, the 35-year-old has two bouts remaining on his contract with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh. As a result, the former undisputed super middleweight champion has confirmed his return to the squared circle.

The announcement comes in the aftermath of his one-sided loss to three-division undisputed champion Terence Crawford last September at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. While a rematch with Crawford was initially floated, it now appears Canelo Alvarez has opted to move forward against comparatively lesser opposition instead.

‘Cinnamon’ and Alalshikh keep things hush-hush

Earlier today on X, ‘Cinnamon,’ alongside His Excellency Turki Alalshikh and several members of Canelo Alvarez’s team, appeared in a video shared by The Ring Magazine. “Wait for us in September, 12th of September. Big, big, big fight,” Alalshikh said enthusiastically.

The Saudi royal also revealed that Canelo’s promotional company will play a role in the event, which appears set to feature fighters from Alvarez’s stable squaring off against outside opposition. “And this will be the first card for Canelo Promotions. It will be named ‘Mexico Against the World.’”

“All the fighters from the team of Canelo against the world,” Alalshikh added. And [Alvarez] in the main event [for] a world title, and it will be a surprise in Saudi Arabia, in sha Allah,” Alalshikh said. While an opponent has yet to be announced, likely candidates include Christian Mbilli and Hamzah Sheeraz.

Should Alvarez choose to move up in weight, names such as David Benavidez, Dmitry Bivol, or even Artur Beterbiev could also enter the conversation. Regardless of who Canelo Alvarez ultimately faces, fans have already made their preferences clear about the opponent they want to see him fight.

Who do the fans want Canelo Alvarez to fight next?

Besides Crawford, there’s another name fans have been eager to see Canelo face for quite some time. “He fighting Benavidez at 172,” one user predicted. However, reports indicate that David Benavidez is set to fight Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramírez on May 2 at T-Mobile Arena.

Another user echoed a similar sentiment but offered multiple alternatives. “Better be Benavidez, Bivol, or Crawford rematch, besides that, there’s no one,” the user wrote. That said, Crawford has officially retired and may only return for a substantial payday. As for David Benavidez, a bout could be feasible if he’s willing to come back just three months after the ‘Zurdo’ fight. Meanwhile, Dmitry Bivol has previously expressed openness to a rematch.

Not everyone is rooting for Canelo, though. One user was far more blunt: “It better be at Light Heavyweight because I want to see him get his ahh whooped,” they wrote. Still, the likelihood of that scenario appears slim, as Alvarez may prefer to close out his career on a winning note.

Another fan offered a more grounded take on potential opponents. “Should be Mbilli or Sheeraz, depending how their year goes up to early summer. Sheeraz, obviously a bit protected, the great Islamic hope,” the user commented. Adding to that, the WBO has already called for a purse bid between Sheeraz and Diego Pacheco.

Others seemed less certain about what’s next. “I wonder what lighter fighter he will fight this time?” one user asked. Realistically, the most likely options appear to be Christian Mbilli, Hamzah Sheeraz, or Osleys Iglesias.

Clearly, Canelo Alvarez still has no shortage of potential opponents and remains a major draw despite his loss to Terence Crawford. The question now is simple: who do fans want to see him fight next?