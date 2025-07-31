Big Update Drops on Gervonta Davis’ Ongoing Case Amid Retirement Rumors

On July 11, 2025, the sudden news of Gervonta Davis being arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, on a misdemeanor domestic violence battery charge shook the combat sports world. ESPN reported that the alleged incident involved Tank’s ex-girlfriend and it occurred on June 15th, on Father’s Day, outside her home in Doral.

Soon after the arrest, the 30-year-old paid the $10,000 bail the following day, but problems persisted. Multiple sources reported that as the WBA lightweight champion pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges, the authorities scheduled a court hearing for July 29. In recent weeks, Gervonta Davis and his team anxiously anticipated a rescheduled date. Meanwhile, amid the turmoil, rumors swirled about the Baltimore native contemplating retirement. So, after days of uncertainty, the Baltimorean finally found some respite with the announcement of a new arraignment date.

Recently, Ray Jackson, as well as a couple of other sources, revealed the new updated arraignment date. “‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️ The arraignment hearing for Tank Davis has been officially rescheduled until August. More details to come,” he wrote. Although Jackson confirmed the hearing will occur in August, he did not specify the exact date. Meanwhile, Yahoo Sports/Uncrowned’s Darshan Desai shared the exact date of the hearing. According to Desai, the authorities have decided on August 12 as the new date of the hearing.

If the report is right, it will put the Lamont Roach Jr. rematch in jeopardy, something that has been in doubt because of no confirmation from either PBC or Gervonta Davis. After the controversial draw earlier this year, Roach Jr. was entitled to an immediate rematch against the WBA lightweight champion. Originally slated for August 16th, the rematch is now under consideration for a new date, likely due to recent controversies, with PBC eyeing either August 23rd or August 30th in Las Vegas, according to Ring Magazine.

However, even after the reports, the rematch still remains unconfirmed. While we are still waiting for any confirmation regarding the rematch, yesterday, we got a clarification on the retirement rumors from Tank’s coach, Kenny Ellis, himself.

Gervonta Davis’ team dismisses all the retirement rumors

Ever since the misdemeanor charge emerged, many have predicted that the situation has taken a toll on the fighter. The controversy seemed big enough to delay his eventual return. Just look at the facts. At the start of the year, Gervonta Davis was supposed to have three fights. However, we are almost halfway through 2025, and so far, the 30-year-old has only fought once, and that too was a draw.

So, Tank still has two fights this year. But on Tuesday, boxing insider Rick Glaser claimed, “Baltimore’s finest Tank Davis is retiring, won’t fight again is what he’s telling those close to him,” leaving many surprised. As expected, the news spread like wildfire, with many waiting for an official declaration from Davis’ team.

Well, we got it on Wednesday when Ellis dismissed all kinds of reports, declaring, “Per usual FAKE news.” His single line has put a definitive end to all the retirement talks. And so, it seems like all his pending fights are still on, and for now, these words are enough to put a stop to all the noise.

Currently, Gervonta Davis and his fans are left waiting for the official hearing. With the date now set, clarity should come soon. What do you think?