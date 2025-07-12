Big Update on Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Rematch After ’Tank’s Arrest

Fans hoping to see Gervonta Davis return stronger after his controversial March 1 draw with Lamont Roach Jr. were met with unexpected news. Ahead of their August 16 rematch in Las Vegas, though not yet officially announced by the PBC, the 30-year-old has found himself in a heap of legal trouble. On Friday morning, Davis was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, on a misdemeanor battery charge tied to an alleged domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend of four years. The arrest follows accusations that the WBA lightweight champion assaulted the mother of two of his three children on Father’s Day, as reported by the Doral Police Department.

According to the report, the woman told police she and Tank Davis got into a verbal argument over “personal matters and Gervonta having insecurities about the sexuality of their son.” She claimed the 30-year-old arrived at her Doral residence at 5:04 p.m. ET on June 15 to pick up their children. After placing both kids in his car, she alleged he struck her “on the rear of her head with a closed fist” and slapped her in the face. Now, with the charge being a serious offense, will Gervonta Davis still be able to go through with the rematch? Lamont Roach Jr. had an answer.

A few hours ago, @happypunch took to Instagram to post an update with a caption that read, “🚨 Gervonta Davis has bonded out of jail and Lamont Roach says their fight is still scheduled for August 16th.” The post highlighted what Lamont Roach Jr. said on his Twitch stream about the rematch. “He’s home already. The fight is still on,” the 29-year-old confirmed. For an elite fighter like Tank, it appears this kind of charge is easily bailable, and he doesn’t seem to be letting the incident interfere with the bout scheduled for next month. But that wasn’t the end of Roach’s commentary.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Punch (@happypunch) Expand Post

AD

Taking a jab at his opponent, Roach tweeted on X, “What I tell y’all smh,” jokingly suggesting that the 30-year-old was deliberately ducking the rematch, knowing he would lose. However, realizing the joke may have gone too far, Roach struck a more serious tone in his follow-up tweet. “In all seriousness hopefully buddy aint do that, ion wish jail on no ni— idgaf if I don’t like u or not,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A note in the report mentioned that there had been “approximately 10” undocumented physical altercations between Tank Davis and his ex-girlfriend. According to the Miami-Dade County inmate report, Gervonta Davis was held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $10,000 bond before being released, with a court appearance scheduled for July 29. However, this incident is not his first brush with the law, as Gervonta Davis has a history of legal trouble.

Gervonta Davis’ spotty track record with the law

The arrest marks the latest in a string of legal troubles for Tank Davis. In case you don’t remember, in 2020, he was charged with domestic battery after forcibly removing the mother of his child from her seat at a basketball game in Coral Gables. The incident, caught on video, showed Davis grabbing her by the neck, followed by allegations that he struck her off-camera. He later turned himself in, posted bail, and denied the accusations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Moreover, in 2022, Gervonta Davis faced another domestic dispute accusation after allegedly slapping a different woman, though the alleged victim eventually recanted her statement. The following year, he pleaded guilty to four traffic offenses related to a 2020 hit-and-run crash in Baltimore that injured four people, including a pregnant woman. As a result, Gervonta Davis served 90 days under house arrest and was ordered to complete community service.

With a court appearance set for July 29, the outcome could have serious implications for his career. Although Lamont Roach Jr. has stated that the August 16 rematch is still on, there has been no official confirmation from Davis or the PBC. Given the mounting legal distractions, one has to wonder, Is Gervonta Davis nearing the end of his career? And more importantly, can he still rise to the occasion and defeat Lamont Roach Jr. in the rematch?