Bill Haney Breaks Silence After Devin Haney’s Baby Mama’s Accusations

Devin Haney is recently embroiled in a heated feud with the mother of his child, Leena Sayed. The two reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, in early 2023, though neither party has publicly confirmed their marriage. Now, their conflict has escalated into a custody battle over their daughter, Khrome Iman.

Haney and Sayed appear to have been separated for some time, co-parenting their daughter under increasingly tense circumstances. Accusations began flying recently when Sayed took to her Instagram to indirectly accuse Haney of being an absent father. “I will never understand how anyone can have kids in this world and live every day like they don’t exist,” she wrote in an Instagram story. This soon kicked off a back-and-forth with Devin Haney accusing Sayed of using their child as a means for financial gain. “Stop using kids to control men.. Or as a come up! The kids don’t deserve that,” Haney posted to his Instagram story. “I never acted like my kid didn’t exist..”

He continued, “I fight to see my baby! My child’s mother won’t let me see my baby unless I threaten to cut her money off & im tired of having to pay to see my child every time.” Haney also claimed to have taken legal steps to gain more frequent visitation, writing, “I’m not with her & haven’t been with her for a while now but still took care of her as such for the sake of her being my child’s mother..”

According to the 26-year-old, his only concern is his daughter. “This girl is so bitter she didn’t even give my daughter my last name,” he added. Sayed responded on Instagram with her version of events. “I have never told Devin that he can’t see his child. It’s not my fault that he asks to see her once a month, and he knows this.” She expressed heartbreak over raising their daughter without a consistent father figure. “I’m a full-time mom with no help. I’ve never denied access.”

She further accused Haney of blocking her when their daughter was only two months old, even though she was the one who allowed him to take the baby. “He had me blocked at this time while my baby was there and wouldn’t give me updates or anything. And no matter how uncomfortable it made me feel… I STILL gave him my baby. I have all the proof, and he has none,” she revealed. Sayed also claimed Devin Haney resisted signing the birth certificate, noting, “I have text messages, I can post them.” She emphasized that the pregnancy was not accidental, adding, “he begged for this baby.”

Recounting a moment, Sayed shared that the former undisputed lightweight champion had their daughter’s ears pierced without her consent. “I had to take it out. I don’t know how bad my baby was crying while her ears are getting pierced 4 times in one day and she was only 2 months old at this time. What father does that to there newborn daughter?” She concluded that Haney wasn’t ready for fatherhood and is using her as a scapegoat. He “could not handle the responsibility,” she said.

Devin Haney soon clapped back, pointing out, “She just proved my exact point.. she is saying she ‘let’ me take the baby.. does she not realize that it’s my baby to? So just imagine the times she didn’t ‘let’ me take the baby.” When the drama was posted by Eric Gomes on Instagram, Haney’s father, Bill, chimed in with a controversial remark aimed at Leena Sayed. “I’m convinced Ego has a v***na 😂,” he wrote. The problems between the two have been long brewing, with some of it bubbling up last year because of a certain rapper.

Devin Haney’s wife, Leena Sayed, and the Young Thug drama

In December last year, Leena Sayed found herself in the spotlight after a leaked 2022 jail call between her and rapper Young Thug surfaced online. The 15-minute call showed an emotional Thug telling Sayed to “move on,” while she confessed, “I don’t like anyone… I want you.” The clip quickly went viral, sparking speculation about the nature of their relationship.

However, Thug shut down the rumors, writing on X, “Man me and twin was talking about some whole other serious [expletive]… Never have never will lol.” Sayed also broke her silence, posting on Instagram, “That video was before I met my bd. I would never talk to Thug or any other man.” While Thug continues his relationship with Mariah the Scientist, the leaked call raised eyebrows over timing and context.

That being said, it appears Devin Haney and Leena Sayed aren’t together anymore and are currently involved in a bitter war of words over their daughter’s custody. Who do you think is right in this situation?