Bill Haney Brings Up Gervonta Davis’ Painful Family History as Feud Over “No.1 Spot” Gets Personal

It is a shame that despite both being in the lightweight division for years, we never saw an actual match between Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney. The duo rose to prominence in the 135 lbs division around the same time in 2019, with Haney clinching the WBC interim lightweight title in September and Tank winning the WBA (regular) title three months later in December. If stars had aligned, the duo would have faced each other by now. However, with The Dream moving up weight classes in 2023, we never saw them duking it out in the ring, despite their long-running rivalry.

Rather, we have to settle for this weird and perplexing online war of words the duo has been on for years now. The drama escalated last week when Devin Haney’s father, Bill Haney, dragged Tank’s father while responding to a remark Davis made at Haney Sr. Friday marked another heated chapter in this long-running feud as one of the most notorious trash-talkers in boxing again took aim at the Baltimorean’s family.

Yesterday, a frustrated Gervonta Davis kicked off the routine by brushing off ESPN’s latest divisional rankings. Despite preserving his previous number 1 position successfully, he stated that he does not care about such things. “Idc for boxing…yall can have number 1 spot. 🤝,” he wrote, in a now-deleted post. This soon evolved into a heated back-and-forth.

Thankfully, @thrillboxing captured their post before Tank could delete it and posted a video of the complete spat. His tweet promptly sparked a reaction from Bill Haney, who replied, “Stop lying you been lost it to Devin‼️.” What it meant, for the layman, is that Tank only has the number one spot because Devin moved up.

Expectedly, the dig did not sit right with the 30-year-old, who decided to hit right back. He stated, “I got uh 8 ball of c*ke, are you copping or not..f**k out my face old c**n,” asking Haney Sr. to back off.

However, Bill Haney took it even further by responding, “Big Bank take little bank cr**k baby 🤷🏽‍♂️. You heard wrong, I was the dealer not the user let’s go dollar for dollar #24Hours😁🫵🏽.” It is common knowledge that Tank faced several hardships during his childhood as a result of his parents’ battles with addiction and constantly being in and out of jail. It wasn’t until Tank’s grandmother took custody that the WBA lightweight champion was able to live a slightly more stable life. So, if you think Bill Haney is taking it too far by calling Tank a “cr**k baby,” you are not too wrong.

The way this feud is boiling up, only a potential matchup between the two will simmer things down. However, recently, Gervonta Davis himself put an end to those talks after sharing his verdict on this blockbuster clash.

Gervonta Davis will need to go for the knockout with Devin Haney

A few months ago, on ‘A Safe Place Podcast,’ Gervonta Davis finally came clean on a potential clash with Devin Haney. The WBA lightweight champion revealed that he got the offer to face The Dream in a Riyadh Season event. However, given how much His Excellency favors the San Francisco native, Tank thought the officials might be biased.

“They came at me wrong the first time they ever came at me. Which they said, ‘I will fight Devin,’ and then when he was saying, like, ‘Devin was his guy,’ so I’m like, ‘If Devin’s your guy, you all got to pay me now extra,” he said, revealing his condition to fight Devin Haney. “Cuz I already know what I am coming over there. Do you feel me? I got to get the knockout. If not, y’all gonna give it to him.”

If it ever happened, it would be one of the greatest matchups of recent times, and the personal heat escalates it even further. However, at this moment, the chances of it happening are next to none. But given the way they are feuding on social media, something must change to bring it to a close.

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts down below.