Bill Haney Claims Devin ‘Exact Match’ to Floyd Mayweather in Heated Rebuke

Former WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney reached a new low in his career on May 2nd in Times Square, New York, when he took on Jose Ramirez. What followed was a whirlwind of backlash from fans and experts alike. Even the commentators of the fight were ripping ‘The Dream’ apart for his painfully slow and boring performance. Despite that, Devin’s father, Bill Haney, feels his son is an exact match to undefeated Floyd Mayweather.

You see, the bout ranked as the fourth-fewest combined punches thrown in a 12-round fight. The fighters threw a total of 503 punches, with Haney landing 70 of 224 and Ramirez landing 40 of 279, contributing to the lackluster and uneventful showing. Mayweather, on the other hand, has also been criticized for similar things, especially his fights against Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez.

For instance, in the Pacquiao fight, a total of 667 punches were thrown across 12 rounds, with Mayweather landing 148 of 435 and Pacquiao landing 81 of 232. And in the Marquez fight, a total of 701 punches were thrown, with Mayweather landing 290 of 493 and Marquez landing just 69 of 208. Amid Teofimo Lopez withdrawing from a potential fight with his son, Bill Haney responded by sharing a graphic on his Instagram story comparing the media narratives of his son and Mayweather side by side.

According to Haney’s graphic, Mayweather and Haney matched for being labeled “defense-first style, ring IQ, undefeated record, confidence, media control, father as trainer, fight style reaction, cultural double standards, power criticism, mentorship loyalty, business savvy, race coding, post fight hate, resume disrespect.” It’s widely known that a lot of people watched Mayweather’s fights to see someone beat him, which never happened.

However, Devin Haney doesn’t seem to have the blockbuster appeal of Mayweather unless he is matched against a bigger name. Nonetheless, Bill Haney is willing to use Floyd Mayweather to defend his son against criticism, but their dynamic with ‘Money’ doesn’t seem to be that great.

Floyd Mayweather and Devin Haney’s father trade insults on Instagram Live

Floyd Mayweather and Bill Haney traded vicious insults during a heated Instagram Live session in April 2024. The clash came just days after Devin suffered his first professional loss to Ryan Garcia, being dropped three times in the process. Even though Garcia’s positive PED test later changed that loss to a no-contest, the argument between Bill and Mayweather highlighted the tension between the two parties.

Bill Haney had previously suggested that a sparring session with Devin prompted Mayweather’s retirement, claiming it was now the “Devin Haney era.” Mayweather didn’t take kindly to the remarks, firing back, “Congratulations on having an undefeated fighter in the gym. But I’m undefeated under the lights. Is your fighter undefeated under the lights?” Haney Sr. hit back harshly, “F**k your 50-0, that s*** don’t mean nothing. Look at the opponents you picked!”

As the argument turned personal, Mayweather offered help, “You need some help? He needed help the other night.” But Bill ended it sharply, “We don’t need you for dog s**t.”

Having said that, Bill Haney’s defense for his son’s awful performance seems to be ‘he did it and got away with it—so we will do it too.’ However, Devin Haney doesn’t seem to command the sort of selling power that Floyd Mayweather did. With Teofimo Lopez pulling out of a fight against Haney, it would be interesting to see what the Haneys do next. Do you agree with Bill Haney?