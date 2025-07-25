Bill Haney Warns Terence Crawford to ‘Worry’ About PED Usage Ahead of Canelo Clash

A few months ago, Terence Crawford shared the backstory behind the Canelo fight’s inception. “I was sitting in the gym, and Bill Haney came up to me, and he was like, ‘Man, forget Spence.’ He was like, ‘Go fight Canelo,’” Crawford recalled on Naji Chill’s Cigar Talk. Who would have imagined Haney’s suggestion would eventually come true? Yet, here we are. On September 13, Bud Crawford will face Canelo Alvarez at Allegiant Stadium in the second fight of his four-fight, $200 million deal with Turki Alalshikh.

However, concerns are mounting. Crawford is moving up two weight divisions (originally three) to take on the top super middleweight boxer in the world, a level of challenge unlike anything he has faced before. Still, many believe Terence Crawford will rise to the occasion in what’s being dubbed the biggest fight of the decade. Among the believers is Devin Haney’s father, Bill Haney, who has boldly predicted a Crawford victory and even placed a $100,000 bet on it. Yet, with just two months left until the showdown, Bill Haney is urging Crawford to proceed with caution. Why so?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The one slip that could cost Terence Crawford everything

Yesterday, Pro Boxing Fans shared a YouTube video featuring Bill Haney, who spoke about several upcoming matchups, including Devin Haney vs. Brian Norman Jr. on November 22 in Saudi Arabia, David Benavidez vs. Anthony Yarde, and the highly anticipated Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford showdown. When asked to give his breakdown of the September 13 bout, Haney offered a peculiar but pointed response.

AD

Praising the southpaw from Omaha, Haney said, “Come on, man, that’s the biggest fight in boxing right now. Crawford’s stepping up. Man, it’s so big, you got Muhammad over there saying something about it. That’s how big it is. He came off the bench. Well, listen, Canelo is big, and shoutout to Crawford for stepping up. But does Crawford have to be worried about more things than just boxing? Absolutely. I didn’t say he has to do any accusing, nor would he do that. But what I’m saying is, let’s worry.” Why the caution?

via Imago Terence Crawford | Image credits: Stacey Verbeek

Haney’s concern stems from what happened during the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia bout last year. Although Devin was dropped three times and seemed unlikely to win, the fight was eventually ruled a no-contest after Garcia tested positive for the banned substance, Ostarine. Drawing from that experience, Bill Haney doesn’t want Terence Crawford walking into a similar trap. “If you watch what happened to Devin, Devin just came out and said the damage is done after the fight,” he warned. “You can never go and repair that, so let’s be cautious, let’s be prepared, and at the very least, join 365 VADA drug testing, like Devin is doing.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, it seems Terence Crawford isn’t overly concerned, trusting that both camps, especially with Jaime Munguia’s PED scandal from Eddy Reynoso’s team, will approach this legacy-defining bout with integrity. Anyway, even though Canelo has a height and reach disadvantage, many still consider Bud Crawford the underdog. But does that bother him? Not.

Terence Crawford laughs off ‘Underdog’ label ahead of Canelo showdown.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Terence Crawford, boasting a flawless 41-0 record with 31 knockouts, hasn’t entered a fight as the lesser favorite since 2013. That streak, however, is ending now. When asked about it, the 37-year-old responded with his trademark composure and confidence. “It doesn’t matter,” Terence Crawford told TMZ Sports. “The odds can’t fight for him. It is what it is.”

Canelo Álvarez, the reigning champion who holds all four major belts at 168 pounds, brings a clear size and power advantage. And Bud Crawford is well aware of that but remains unfazed, knowing what he has to offer. Despite moving up two weight divisions for the biggest challenge of his career, the Omaha native isn’t backing down. “He’s the bigger man,” Crawford admitted. “I expect him to box a little bit, but I also expect him to try to walk me down and be the bigger man.”

Ultimately, known for letting his skills do the talking rather than relying on hype or trash talk, Terence Crawford is fully embracing the magnitude of this matchup. “Both of us got a lot to lose, but a lot to gain,” he said. “It’s gonna be a hell of a fight.” That said, the September showdown, which will be aired on Netflix, promises to deliver the spectacle fans have been craving for years. So, what are your thoughts on Bill Haney’s comments? And do you think wins between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez?