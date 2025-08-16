Billionaire Floyd Mayweather Sponsors Navy SEAL Foundation as They Gear Up for New York Event

Floyd Mayweather has enjoyed unparalleled success in his boxing career, generating an estimated $1.2 billion through the sport alone. In the aftermath of his in-ring exploits, he ventured into multiple enterprises spanning diverse markets. Add to that his opulent, high-profile exhibition bouts, which have further enabled him to amass a net worth surpassing the billion-dollar mark, according to beIN Sports. Now, the retired champion appears to be channeling that immense fortune toward an unexpected cause—supporting the Navy SEALs.

The Navy SEAL Foundation is about to host its yearly New York City SEAL Swim on August 16th. The event is a multi-sport open-water swimming event, which brings together former Navy SEALs, veterans, police officers, firefighters, first responders, and civilians to honor fallen heroes, promote unity, and raise funds for the Navy SEAL Foundation’s programs supporting SEALs, veterans, and their families. Ahead of the event, Floyd Mayweather announced his support for the country’s bravest heroes.

Money Mayweather with you all the way

“[ONE OF ONE] is built on discipline, hard work, and never backing down. That’s why we stand with the [Navy SEAL Foundation]—supporting the warriors who give everything for our freedom, and the families who sacrifice alongside them,” Mayweather wrote in an Instagram post earlier today alongside pictures of several Navy SEALs. Notably, Floyd Mayweather has partnered with GNC to promote a line of supplements called ‘ONE OF ONE’. In the post, too, he was seen holding up a case filled with the supplements. Earlier this month, a launch event for the supplements included a dramatic entrance by Navy SEALs.

The event saw SEALs rappelling onto Mayweather’s yacht from a chopper, highlighting the brand’s connection to discipline and support for the warriors. “From helping these heroes after their service, to standing beside the loved ones of the fallen, the Navy SEAL Foundation is there every step of the way,” Mayweather added. ‘Money’ Mayweather even promised to contribute to the foundation. “With every 101 product sold in [GNC Official] stores nationwide, ONE OF ONE will proudly give back to fuel that mission,” he added.

“Good luck to our ONE OF ONE ambassadors [Jeff Gum] & [Kaj Larsen] and to all the Navy SEALs swimming in the New York City SEAL Swim tomorrow—we’re behind you all the way!” However, this is not the first time Floyd Mayweather has used his money to help people in need.

Floyd Mayweather helped 68 families escape amid a wildfire on a Hawaiian island

In August 2023, the boxing legend stepped in to help and support victims of the catastrophic wildfires on Maui. The former five-division champion covered flights, hotels, meals, and clothing for 68 families, who were forced to flee after flames devoured the historic town of Lahaina. The incident killed at least 55 people, which authorities confirmed.

A TMZ report revealed that ‘Money’ had arranged for the families to be flown to Honolulu, approximately 104 miles away. There, he secured hotel stays for several weeks and made sure food was provided from local restaurants. Some reports even indicated that the boxing legend had been working with fashion brand H&M to get fresh clothes for people who lost everything.

Floyd Mayweather rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most successful boxers in history. Yet, even after achieving unparalleled success, the legendary fighter hasn’t forgotten the importance of giving back to those who need it most. What are your thoughts on Mayweather’s latest gesture?