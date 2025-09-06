Billy Saunders Drops Puzzling Instagram Story After Facing 5 Years Ban Over Illegal Dog Chase

While Canelo Álvarez prepares for his blockbuster return on September 13 under Zuffa Boxing against Terence Crawford, his retired rival Billy Joe Saunders once again makes headlines – this time for all the wrong reasons. The 31-1-0 southpaw carved out a unique place in boxing history as the first fighter from the British Romanichal Travelling community to break onto the world stage.

Critics initially doubted him, but ‘Superb’ silenced them by racking up accolades, capturing world titles, and stamping his mark across the European circuit. Since his final bout against Álvarez in 2021, however, controversy has increasingly defined his career more than his achievements. Billy Joe Saunders has never been far from controversy, and his rap sheet reads like a headline reel.

Billy Joe Saunders breaks silence with Instagram story

The saga took an even darker turn in October 2024. This time, police arrested Billy Joe Saunders in Lincolnshire for illegal hare coursing, a crime rural courts treat with zero leniency. What once looked like bad-boy antics has now escalated into serious legal trouble, and the former champ’s reckless choices now drag his legacy to the brink.

On September 4, Lincoln Magistrate’s Court delivered the sentence. As Manace Boxing posted on Instagram: “Former world champion Billy Joe Saunders, was sentenced at Lincoln Magistrates Court for hare coursing, receiving 60 hours of unpaid work, a five-year ban on keeping dogs, and a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order.” After the verdict, ‘Superb’ responded indirectly. He reposted an Instagram story featuring what appeared to be his dog wearing a shirt emblazoned with “adopt me,” a subtle gesture many interpreted as his attempt to show compliance with the court’s ruling.

However, this was far from Billy Joe Saunders’ first brush with controversy. Back in 2018, he made news for all the wrong reasons when he impersonated a police officer. Later that same year, he piled on more trouble with crude taunts that cost him a £100,000 fine. Fast forward to 2020, and the Brit once again found himself in hot water.

USA Today via Reuters May 8, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Canelo Alvarez (teal trunks) and Billy Joe Saunders (blue green trunks) during a super middleweight boxing title fight at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

At the height of the pandemic, he spread a false COVID-19 flight claim, adding fuel to an already chaotic global moment. To make matters worse, that same year, he doubled down on poor judgment by filming a misconduct video, which earned him a suspension and a £15,000 fine.

Inside the Arrest: How Cops Nabbed Saunders for Hare Coursing

On October 9, 2024, Lincolnshire police received a tip that quickly turned into a media spectacle. Officers spotted a silver Mercedes ML hare coursing at Welland Bank, near Market Deeping, following multiple calls from the public reporting a speeding vehicle. When they arrived, they found six people crammed into the five-seat SUV, including two children aged 13 and 16.

In the boot, officers discovered two light-coloured Greyhound/lurcher-type dogs named George and Molly. Mud caked the Mercedes up to its roof, which showed that it had recently been driven off-road. Police described it as “just coming off the fens covered in mud,” with the occupants “acting suspiciously.” The search uncovered even more incriminating evidence: a catapult, a locking knife, and disturbing hare coursing footage on Billy Joe Saunders’ phone – proof that sealed the case.

When authorities moved to arrest him, Saunders erupted into a foul-mouthed tirade, threatened to fire the catapult at police vehicles, and hurled abuse at officers. Lincolnshire Police later released video of the arrest following the sentencing. “Our Force Control Room received a call at 7:30 a.m. reporting the occupants of a silver Mercedes ML were hare coursing at Welland Bank, near Market Deeping,” a spokesperson confirmed.

With court-imposed restrictions now in place, speculation is mounting over whether the former traveller and two-time world boxing champion will return to the ring to pass the time. A comeback seems inevitable, and fans are bracing for what could be his next chapter. Stay tuned for the latest updates.