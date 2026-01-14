Boots vs. Ortiz Drama Puts Oscar De La Hoya’s DAZN Future at Risk

Is Golden Boy Promotions headed for the same fate as Top Rank? From the looks of things, the possibility can’t be ruled out entirely. Vergil Ortiz Jr., promoted by Golden Boy, and Jaron Ennis, who fights under Matchroom Boxing, have been in negotiations for a potential showdown since late 2025. However, the two sides have yet to finalize an agreement. And the cause appears to be Oscar De La Hoya.

Both fighters are reportedly eager to make the bout happen, and initial talks saw their respective promotions agree to a 50–50 purse split, with an additional 5% going to the winner. But negotiations hit another roadblock when Golden Boy head Oscar De La Hoya later demanded a revised 60–40 split in Ortiz’s favor. That move stalled the fight once again and has now drawn DAZN into the ongoing negotiations.

Oscar De La Hoya may have to cave to DAZN’s demand

According to veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael, Golden Boy Promotions’ TV deal with DAZN has expired. And they are pressuring the promotion to make the Ortiz vs. Ennis fight to extend the contract. “I understand it this way: Golden Boy’s contract with DAZN is expiring and has not officially been renewed. To reach a new agreement, DAZN was putting pressure on De La Hoya with the demand to make the Ennis–Ortiz fight,” Rafael said on the Big Fight Weekend podcast.

Oscar De La Hoya, through his Golden Boy Promotions, first partnered with DAZN in October 2018. Since then, the retired world champion has come under scrutiny time and time again for his feuds with his own fighters. His infamous clash with former Golden Boy star Canelo Alvarez saw the two enter court, and Alvarez later even left the promotion. De La Hoya has also found himself at odds with Ryan Garcia on several occasions.

It’s yet to be seen whether De La Hoya caves to DAZN’s demands to let the fight between Ortiz and Ennis proceed with a 50-50 purse split. De La Hoya previously claimed that the promotion is looking elsewhere for an opponent for Ortiz Jr. In the meantime, however, Vergil Ortiz Jr.’s manager is growing impatient with De La Hoya’s demand, which is causing the delay in making the fight against Jaron Ennis a reality.

Vergil Ortiz Jr.’s manager blasts De La Hoya

Vergil Ortiz Jr.’s manager, Rick Mirigian, pushed back against GB Promotions chairman Oscar De La Hoya after he claimed the company was “moving on” from a potential fight with Jaron Ennis. Speaking to BoxingScene, Mirigian made it clear the decision was not Golden Boy’s to make.

“I have the right to negotiate with anyone,” Mirigian said. “They don’t have the authorization to say [the deal must be] 60% to 40%—60-40 of what? You can’t ‘move on’ when no one has spoken to us.” Mirigian stressed that Ortiz wants the fight and accused Golden Boy of presenting only one opponent and an inadequate financial offer.

“We were given one number, and we gave a counter that was denied,” he explained. Rejecting claims that negotiations are over, Mirigian added, “We are not ‘moving on.’ We will negotiate. Vergil wants to make this fight, and so do I.”

It appears Golden Boy Promotions has found itself in a difficult spot. Although they want the most money for their fighter, which will, of course, benefit them as well, Ortiz Jr. seems adamant about facing Ennis. Plus, DAZN is breathing down their neck to make the fight happen. Do you think it will?