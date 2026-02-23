Boxer Suddenly Collapses as Medics Rush Ring in Scary Scenes on Claressa Shields Undercard

Essentials Inside The Story Event on the Claressa Shields vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn card suddenly took a chilling turn

What is the reason behind the fighter's condition?

The fallout went beyond the result itself, with visible emotion

The Claressa Shields vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn card at Little Caesars Arena took a frightening turn during the co-main event. Boxer Joseph George faced Atif Oberlton in what was expected to be a competitive light heavyweight bout. The fight began without incident, with Oberlton taking control and winning the opening round.

However, the atmosphere shifted dramatically moments later. After the first round, both fighters returned to their corners. While receiving water and instructions from his team, George suddenly collapsed off his stool and onto the canvas before the second round could even begin. Medical personnel immediately rushed into the ring to assist him, and the fight was waved off.

When the replays of the first round started playing, it showed the boxers colliding heads late in the first round. When Oberlton realized what had happened, he rushed to George’s corner to show support for his opponent. While George made it back on his feet, he appeared dazed and out of place before being seated back on his stool.

36-year-old George’s condition did not appear to improve as he was helped out of the ring, and he required assistance to leave the area. A stretcher was ultimately brought in, and he was wheeled out. As a result, Oberlton was awarded a bizarre TKO victory, improving his record to 15-0.

George was coming off a third-round TKO win over Robert Burwell in March last year, which came after over two years on the sidelines. Back in December 2022, George suffered his first career loss at the hands of Raiko Santana. Tonight’s bout, which came nearly a year after his last fight, was also his third scheduled for ten rounds.

In the main event, Claressa Shields defeated Franchon Crews-Dezurn in a one-sided rematch, having previously defeated Dezurn in November 2016 when she made her professional debut. Regardless, the incident appears to have left a mark on George’s opponent as well.

Atif Oberlton is relieved Joseph George is ‘OK’

Seeing his opponent collapse out of nowhere shook Oberlton, who was worried until he saw George get back on his feet. He reflected on the headbutt, which may have caused his opponent to collapse.

“I know I was being defensively responsible. If he fell in and a headbutt happened, I just know I avoided the shot,” Oberlton said after the fight. “I’m glad he got on his feet, and he’s OK. I’m a true champion, true warrior. We can do whatever you want to do, but I’m just happy that he’s OK.

“I just wanted to make sure he was safe. At the end of the day, we’re warriors, but we want to leave here the same way we came out,” Oberlton added. “He was a bit confused and stuff like that, so I can’t really tell.”

He also gave a shout-out to Wynn Records for promoting him and organizing the event. Notably, Claressa Shields signed a historic multi-fight, multi-year partnership in November last year with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records for a minimum guaranteed $8 million.

It’s unclear what Joseph George’s diagnosis is at the moment, or which hospital he was taken to. However, more details are expected to be revealed soon.