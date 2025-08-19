Boxer Who Ended Terence Crawford’s Iconic Record in 36 Mins Slips Canelo Alvarez Fight’s Turning Point

We understand how hard it is for fans to keep waiting for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford showdown on September 13. In just 25 days, 65,000 fans will pack Allegiant Stadium while millions tune in on Netflix to watch the two-times unified super middleweight champion and the current WBA super welterweight champion, Terence Crawford, face off in their best form. Speculation is high and opinions are split, but Amir Khan, who lost to both men, has already picked the clear winner. But what does the boxer think who ended Terence Crawford’s iconic record in just 36 minutes?

Since turning pro in 2008, Terence Crawford has rarely failed to deliver a knockout, building an impressive KO ratio of 75.61%. That number might have been even higher if not for his last fight against the unbeaten Israil Madrimov, who suffered his first career defeat to “Bud” but prevented him from extending his nine-fight knockout streak that began in 2017. For the first time in eight years, since going the distance with Viktor Postol, Crawford, then 36, was pushed to a full 12 rounds against Madrimov. Now, as Terence Crawford prepares to face an opponent two years younger while moving up two weight divisions, fans can only wait to see how the fight plays out. But if you ask Israil Madrimov, he already knows how it will end. That fight revealed a truth hardcore analysts saw: Crawford’s sharpness remains intact, but his efficiency dropped nearly 15% in landed punches per round compared to his welterweight averages.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Game over for Terence Crawford if he packs on weight

Yesterday, Fight Hub TV spoke to seven of Terence Crawford’s past opponents, which includes Israil Madrimov, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Errol Spence Jr., Jeff Horn, Egis “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas and Jose Benavidez Jr. Each gave their perspective on what it was like to fight Crawford and shared their insights on whether he could beat Canelo Alvarez. With the odds closing 2–5 for Crawford, the question is: what was Israil Madrimov’s take?

AD

Calling it “the most intriguing fight right now,” Madrimov stressed that the whole world will be watching. Through a translator, he praised Crawford’s skill set, describing him as “probably the highest IQ boxer in the world” and someone who can switch stances, deliver power, and adjust to any opponent. “He is physically gifted. He is a great athlete, so he has all the tools,” Madrimov said, while also noting he wasn’t in a position to directly help Crawford prepare at this stage.

At the same time, Madrimov acknowledged Canelo Alvarez’s proven strengths. “Canelo is Canelo. Everyone knows what’s his strong side,” he said. While some critics argue that Terence Crawford will have to run to survive, Madrimov dismissed that notion. “I don’t think he can run. It’s just that he never wants to push to run before (with his last 41 opponents), but that does not mean that he cannot box for 12 rounds.” He added that Crawford’s adaptability gives him a chance in any scenario, but the real question is: “how the physicality is going to be and how is he going to react?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

Ultimately, Madrimov’s biggest concern was weight gain. “In my opinion, the only thing Terence should avoid is gaining weight. That’s what I would not do,” he said, cautioning against trying to match Canelo’s size and strength. Instead, Crawford should remain true to his natural style. When asked directly for his prediction, Madrimov called it a tough choice. “Hard pick. Terence is Terence. If he is not going to gain weight… I see it as a 50-50 fight. I believe that Terence can win on points and can do great. But if he is going to… try to compete with Canelo in where Canelo is good at and strong, then I see Canelo as a favourite. And I think that Canelo may be able to catch and hurt Terence if he tries to work on his field, where Canelo is good.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Arman Tsarukyan Predicts Terence Crawford’s Fate Against Canelo Alvarez

Popular MMA content creator Nina-Marie Daniele, better known as Nina Drama, recently streamed a cooking session with Arman Tsarukyan on Kick. Inevitably, the Canelo-Crawford question came up when she asked the Armenian fighter about his favorite martial art. Tsarukyan immediately chose grappling but admitted boxing wasn’t far behind. And when Daniele followed up with, “Canelo-Crawford, who do you have?” he didn’t hesitate: “Canelo,” the 28-year-old answered.

The UFC lightweight contender explained that he liked Terence Crawford as well but believed Canelo had a clear edge. “Canelo because he is bigger, much bigger, and he’s fought with big guys. He has more experience.” At the same time, Tsarukyan acknowledged Crawford’s technical brilliance, praising his ability to switch styles effortlessly.

It’s the first boxing mega-event on Netflix, marking a seismic shift. For purists, the broadcast platform may seem irrelevant, but think about it: this fight will introduce casual viewers in 190 countries to boxing’s deepest stylistic chess match. For Crawford, who has long battled for recognition beyond Omaha, this is a global showcase that could define how the next generation perceives technical boxing.

Tsarukyan also pointed to another of Canelo’s trademarks, his granite chin. “He has a good chin,” he said, agreeing with Daniele that when it comes to size, power, and experience, Canelo holds the upper hand. On paper, Canelo Alvarez definitely looks like the clear winner, having ruled the super middleweight division since 2018. But do you agree with what Israel Madrimov said? And who is your pick between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford?