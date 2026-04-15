Boxing Champ Alycia Baumgardner Confirms Talks With WWE for Potential Pro Wrestling Career

Alycia Baumgardner is already at the pinnacle of boxing, but her next step could take her somewhere entirely different. The undisputed super featherweight champion has confirmed that conversations with WWE are currently underway, suggesting that a move into pro wrestling is a serious possibility, not just some speculation or fan fantasy.

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With all four major belts in her division and a 17-1 record, Baumgardner has little left to prove in boxing. While she remains focused on her upcoming bout against Bo Mi Re Shin on April 17 at Madison Square Garden, it’s evident she’s looking beyond the ring for opportunities to expand her career.

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Speaking to Ariel Helwani, ‘The Bomb’ shared how her interest in WWE goes back years, long before she became a world champion, and why she could become a WWE superstar.

“I could definitely be a WWE (superstar),” she said. “I’m a diva for real. Funny story, me, my sister, and our friend growing up were big WWE fans. We literally thought we were divas and we lit fireworks in the room to have our own walk-out.

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“That’s how serious it was. Mom came in the room like, what’s that smell? We had sparklers and s—.”

That passion is now translating into real conversations. Alycia Baumgardner stated that negotiations between her team and WWE are already underway as she evaluates what comes next.

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“It’s in the works,” she continued. “Conversations are being had. As we speak. I don’t turn no deal down, only if it makes sense. And when we talk about building a brand, we talk about bigger and better.

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“I’m not just a fighter, I’m not just a boxer… I don’t have to box, I love to box, I choose to box. We’re building something big. We’re building a brand that is made to last.”

Still, this isn’t about walking away from boxing. The 31-year-old wants to build something bigger than just one sport. With already being friends with WWE superstars such as Jade Cargill and a personality suited to the spotlight, the move feels increasingly realistic.

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For now, her focus stays on boxing, but the door to WWE is certainly open. However, before she makes the move, she has one more thing in her wishlist that she wishes to accomplish.

Alycia Baumgardner seeks unification fights with Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor

That long-term vision also explains why Alycia Baumgardner isn’t ready to leave boxing behind just yet. Even with WWE talks progressing, there is still unfinished business in her own division—fights she believes will define not only her career but the sport as a whole.

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In a recent interview, ‘The Bomb’ has made it clear that when it comes to what’s next, her focus isn’t on routine defenses. Instead, she’s targeting the biggest names in women’s boxing, citing Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor as the only realistic matchups that make sense.

“When we talk about what’s next for Alycia Baumgardner, when we talk about who’s going to elevate with her, who’s neck to neck, that’s Amanda Serrano and that’s Katie Taylor,” she told Badlefthook. “These two women have grown the sport so much, have been trailblazers in the sport.

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“I appreciate their skill, I appreciate what they’ve done, and I want to match that. I believe that a fight with Amanda Serrano and myself in New York City would be one of the biggest fights.”

For her, it’s no longer just about the belts; it’s about standing alongside the fighters who helped shape the sport’s current era. She spoke about both with respect, acknowledging their significance while emphasizing her desire to meet them on that level.

Whether it means fighting in New York or traveling to Ireland, she is willing to enter their world if it is necessary—if that’s what it takes to make it happen.