Boxing Champ Avoids Punishment From NY Commission After Failing Doping Test Twice

Often, when boxers test positive for a banned substance, it causes a whirlwind of problems for them. Whether it’s accidental ingestion or intentional, they have to prove their innocence. But not in this case. Here’s what happened: Earlier this year, the WBC announced that super lightweight champion Subriel Matias would defend his title against Dalton Smith on January 10 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The fight unraveled when Matias tested positive for Ostarine during VADA testing conducted on November 9. Ostarine, a selective androgen receptor modulator, increases testosterone levels and boosts endurance. It’s the same substance found in Ryan Garcia’s system, which led to his year-long suspension after the Devin Haney fight. Yet Matias is still allowed to compete, and new reports suggest his B-Sample has also come out positive for Ostarine. But he is safe.

Subriel Matias was proven innocent in the Ostarine case

Esteemed boxing journalist Dan Rafael broke the news on X earlier today. “Per multiple sources with direct knowledge of the test results, Subriel Matias’ B sample was also positive for Ostarine,” he reported. “But was, as expected & how it should be, the same as his A — below the 0.1 ng per milliliter threshold for punishment in NY, so [the] Smith fight remains on.”

Previous reports indicated that Subriel Matias would be placed on a one-year probation and required to undergo additional testing—paid out of his own pocket—between the initial positive result and fight night. Rafael’s report also aligns with what WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said following the positive test.

Sulaiman insisted they were confident Matias’ result stemmed from contaminated supplements used during training. Although Matias was placed on probation, he was still cleared to fight Dalton Smith on January 10. “He is not guilty, he has not been found at any level of consuming performance-enhancing drugs,” Sulaiman stated.

He added that their Clean Boxing Program needs significant updating, pointing out that many supplements currently on the market contain trace amounts of substances banned by WADA. With Matias avoiding punishment, the winner of his bout against Dalton Smith will be ordered to face mandatory contender Alberto Puello.

This, however, isn’t the only update about the Matias vs. Smith fight.

Pre-weigh-in results for the Matias vs. Smith boxing match are in

The 30-day pre-weigh-in numbers are in, and both fighters look on track for their January clash. WBC super lightweight champion ‘El Orgullo de Maternillo’ successfully completed the regulatory check, registering 153.8 pounds. The Puerto Rican powerhouse is gearing up to defend his world title for the first time since winning it against Puello in July.

Smith, the WBC’s No. 1-ranked challenger, also met the pre-fight requirement, coming in at 155.6 pounds. His team emphasized that preparations are running smoothly with no setbacks as the camp enters its final phase. The WBC commended both fighters for their professionalism and discipline, noting that the pre-weigh-in results reflect their excellent condition.

Anyway, the road to fight night appears to have been bumpy for Subriel Matias. However, the obstacles are now cleared, and all that is left is for him to defend his title. Do you think he will win?