Boxing Champ Challenges Ishowspeed After Ashton Hall Race

Popular live streamer IShowSpeed is once again going viral after a recent clip surfaced showing him seemingly outrunning fitness influencer Ashton Hall in a foot race. The win has taken social media by storm, and it didn’t take long for the buzz to catch the attention of the sports world. In fact, a former world champion boxer has now thrown down the gauntlet, challenging Speed to a race of his own. But the big question remains—who is this mystery boxer?

Well, it’s none other than former WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney. The 26-year-old is coming off a lackluster performance against Jose Ramirez on May 2nd in Times Square. While he seems to be struggling to find an opponent for his next bout, Haney is eager to meet IShow Speed, real name Darren Watkins Jr., in a foot race, which seems to have become a trend of its own. Yet, how did this all begin?

Not that long ago, Speed challenged Hall to a race, accusing him of avoiding a showdown during one of his streams. Things escalated further when Hall responded by stating, “This is not going to be a good look for you, brother.” Speed promptly fired back, claiming, “I promise you, I’mma smoke your s**t.” The pair finally met for a race on Wednesday, and things just escalated from there on as they raced each other four times.

Competing barefoot on grass over a 50-yard dash, Speed won the first race, followed by three more victories, sweeping the event 4-0. While initially the pair clashed over who had actually won, the fitness influencer later admitted Speed beat him fair and square, suggesting he just “got caught in the sauce.” Regardless, since then, Devin Haney seems to be in the mood for some social media attention, as he challenged Speed to a race.

“I wanna race speed.. I could beat him fasho,” Haney wrote on X. As of now, Speed hasn’t responded to Haney’s challenge, but it wouldn’t be the first time Speed would compete against an elite-level athlete.

IShowSpeed raced Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles

In a wild November 2024 moment that lit up social media, streamer IShowSpeed raced Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles for $100,000—and got a reality check in speed. It all started when Speed received a surprise FaceTime call during his stream from MrBeast, who was with Lyles in Orlando. “Look who I got right here,” MrBeast teased, pointing to the sprinter.

via Imago LYLES Noah Team USA 7.Tag Leichtathletik 200m Maenner Finale Paris Olympische Spiele 2024 08. 08. 2024 Paris *** LYLES Noah Team USA 7 Day Athletics 200m Men Final Paris Olympic Games 2024 08 08 2024 Paris Copyright: xLacixPerenyix

Without hesitation, Watkins challenged Lyles. “Noah, aye, race me!” Lyles confidently replied, “When you wanna lose, man?” Speed immediately drove three hours from Miami for the 50-meter showdown. Before the race, Lyles warned, “After the second step, you will lose all hope… Do not stop this race.” As the gun fired, Lyles pulled away, mocking Speed’s form mid-race and easily winning.

Speed insisted it was a tie, but replays showed otherwise. Still, Lyles offered him a second chance—“You should practice with me… then we can run the real man’s race: the 100.”

Having said that, it appears Devin Haney would like to test his speed against the popular streamer. While there’s no denying Haney is a great boxer, the question is, can he beat IShowSpeed, who, from the looks of things, is decently fast?