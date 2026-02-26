Boxing Fans Laugh Off Conor Benn’s First Fight After Dana White’s $15 Million Deal

Recently, Conor Benn striking a $15 million deal with Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing turned some massive heads. However, the anticipation around the Brit’s next move remained, as fans expected some star matchup. Finally, Benn’s first fight under the new partnership has been decided. On April 11th, he’s going to face former champ Regis Prograis on the Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov undercard. The big investment was supposed to feature a top opponent. Instead, Benn’s first fight under the Zuffa banner has fans questioning if Dana White got what he paid for.

“ANNOUNCED: BENN RETURNS TO TOTTENHAM,” The Ring Magazine posted on X. “Conor Benn will fight Regis Prograis in the co-main event of the Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov card on April 11th,” they added.

For the unversed, the marquee boxing event is all set to take place at England’s most famous soccer stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which has a capacity of 62,850. And alongside the star of the show, Tyson Fury, his compatriot, Conor Benn, will have massive eyes on him as he looks to start the partnership with Zuffa with an incredible performance.

Last year, the 29-year-old got the biggest victory of his career as he defeated Chris Eubank Jr. in a rematch. The fans believed Benn’s next step would likely be for a championship. But instead, ‘The Destroyer’ will face the former WBC lightweight champion, Regis Prograis, who’s coming off two losses against Devin Haney and Jack Catterall.

Although the fight definitely has its own intrigue points, as a surging star is facing a former champion, the boxing fans don’t think so. They seem underwhelmed with the fact that a 29-year-old prime Conor Benn is facing a “washed” 37-year-old Prograis, which they believe wasn’t an ideal matchup for the Englishman.

So, after the Essex native’s fight announcement was made public, the fans started roasting the matchmaking, taking digs at the boxer and everyone involved with this fight.

Fans slam Conor Benn’s first boxing fight under Zuffa

One fan quickly chimed in and wrote, “TERRIBLE FIGHT.” Following the harsh reaction, another user commented, “HAHAHA 15 million for this c—p”. Then another fan found the matchup unexpected, “bro w–f i didnt expect this at all lol.”

Well, the boxing fans received Conor Benn’s fight with a lot of scornful reactions. Currently, the Brit is highly ranked in the welterweight division, and that’s why viewers expected him to face superstars like Ryan Garcia or Devin Haney. However, he chose to fight Regis Prograis, who is definitely ranked but in the super lightweight division, but doesn’t hold a title.

So, as ‘The Destroyer’ ended up squaring off against the Louisiana native, another fan commented, “What year is it? Back to fighting washed, old, former champion,” taking a dig at Benn. However, one user took it to a different notch as they called both fighters out of their prime, “2 washed up boxers are going to chest slap each other for 12 rounds”.

Now, as Conor Benn was getting some backlash from fans for taking this fight, some also reacted with positivity as one fan wrote, “Benn is gonna spark Regis like he did Chris Algieri.” Then another user believes the English superstar has an edge, “Conor Benn gets the edge because of youth, strength, and health. I’d favor Regis two years ago but he’s past his best unfortunately.”

Indeed, ‘Rougarou’ would have the championship experience going against ‘The Destroyer’. But truthfully, Benn definitely has an edge over his opponent, not just because he’s younger, but also because the Brit is an explosive fighter who constantly looks for the knockout. So, the 29-year-old definitely seems a favorite. Even so, don’t be surprised if Prograis makes it to the end.

Amid all the polarizing reactions, another fan seemed to give Zuffa Boxing their flowers, writing, “Here fair play Zuffa. A decent fight on another big show.” Yes, although there are going to be a couple of questions around the merit of this fight, the clash itself doesn’t have any less shine in terms of star power.

That said, what’s your honest reaction to Conor Benn’s first fight under Dana White’s banner? Let us know in the comments section below.