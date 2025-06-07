Boxing Fight Purse: How Much Are Abdullah Mason and Jeremia Nakathila Earning? Undercard Salary and More

Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos was originally slated to headline the June 7 card at Scope Arena in Norfolk. But that plan unraveled when Davis missed weight by a staggering 4.3 pounds, tipping the scales at 139.3, well above the 135-pound limit for their WBO lightweight title fight. With the main event now scrapped, rising lightweight star Abdullah Mason steps into the spotlight. The 21-year-old, who returned to Norfolk, Virginia, this week, is eager to show just how far he’s come since being knocked down twice in a wild first round against Yohan Vasquez last November. That scare became a turning point, and Abdullah Mason has since bounced back impressively, stopping Manuel Jaimes and Carlos Ornelas in dominant fashion.

Now, he faces a tougher test in Namibia’s Jeremia Nakathila (26-4, 21 KOs), a seasoned puncher known for his grit. Although Nakathila suffered back-to-back knockout losses in 2023 to unbeaten standouts Raymond Muratalla and Ernesto Mercado, he’s responded with three straight wins since the start of 2024. But beyond the punches and storylines, fans are also curious about the purse details, just how much Mason and Nakathila are taking home for headlining this card, and what kind of pay the undercard fighters are earning. So come, let’s take a look!

How much is Abdullah Mason making? Estimate purse and more

As of 2025, Abdullah Mason’s net worth is estimated at around $500,000, according to Sporty Salaries. His income has come entirely from boxing, and it’s steadily climbed with each step forward in his career. Early on, Mason was earning $10,000 per fight in his bouts against César Villarraga and Luis Lebron. But things started to shift when he took on Mike Ohan Jr., a fight that earned him a $25,000 purse. That momentum only continued, with his pay jumping to $50,000 for the thrilling showdown against Yohan Vasquez, and then rising again to $75,000 for his win over Manuel Jaimes, a figure that’s reportedly remained consistent since. Now, as Abdullah Mason steps into the ring to fight Jeremia Nakathila, his estimated fight purse stands at $75k.

View this post on Instagram

Moreover, before Keyshawn Davis missed weight and the Edwin de Los Santos fight fell apart, he had publicly called out Mason, saying, “Me and you, let’s fight next.” With both fighters promoted by Top Rank, the matchup would be relatively easy to make if they’re serious about it. And if Abdullah Mason can deliver another standout performance against Jeremia Nakathila, he might not just be cashing a bigger check soon, he could be knocking on the door of a title shot.

How much is Jeremia Nakathila making? Estimate purse

“To be honest, I didn’t really like my performance,” Shakur Stevenson admitted after his 2021 win over Jeremia Nakathila. “I felt I could’ve performed a lot better, but it was an awkward fighter. You had an awkward fighter throwing hard punches, and he knows how to grab and get away. He was a real awkward fighter. That’s all.” Coming from a defensive wizard like Stevenson, that’s not a throwaway comment, it’s a nod to Nakathila’s tricky, unorthodox style. The Namibian, who turned pro back in 2013, brings far more professional experience to the ring than his 21-year-old opponent Abdullah Mason, who only went pro in 2021.

While Nakathila keeps a lower profile, and details about his net worth remain scarce, reports from Sporty Salaries indicate he’s set to earn up to $25k for this fight, a solid purse considering the stakes. And if he pulls off the upset? It could completely flip the script. A win over a fast-rising Top Rank prospect like Abdullah Mason would throw Nakathila right back into the mix, opening doors to bigger paydays and possibly another crack at a world-level opponent. At 34, this could be one of the last major opportunities of his career, and he knows it too well.

How much are Kelvin Davis and other undercard fighters earning?

Kelvin Davis, who is also fighting in the undercard, is set to earn up to $50,000 for his upcoming clash with Nahir Albright, his highest purse to date. There’s no win bonus or pay-per-view cut on the table, but the paycheck alone speaks to how far “Night Night” has come. Nahir Albright, meanwhile, despite having the edge in professional experience, his contract guarantees him $30,000 for this fight, a respectable sum, but notably less than his younger opponent.

View this post on Instagram

Euri Cedeno will also head into the showdown with Abel Mina riding high after back-to-back wins over top-tier opponents Aro Schwartz and Ulices Tovar, and he’s aiming to keep that momentum going. According to his contract and past earnings, Cedeno is set to earn $20,000 for this bout, while Abel Mina will take home up to $8,000, according to the reports of Sporty Salaries. Then we have Delante Johnson, who returns to the ring this weekend with a $25,000 purse lined up, while his opponent Janelson Bocachica is set to earn $10,000 for this clash. Moreover, we have Troy Isley, who is set to earn $30,000 for his upcoming fight against Etoundi William, who will take home up to $15,000 for this bout. And in the end, Patrick O’Connor is set to make his pro boxing debut this weekend, earning a guaranteed $4,000 for his fight against Marcus Smith, who won his first two pro fights but later suffered a loss to Daniel Ivanovski, and is returning to the ring with a $7,000 purse for this bout, based on his current contract.

With that said, what's your take on the fight purses? Do you think Abdullah Mason and Jeremia Nakathila deserve to be paid more for headlining the card? And lastly, who do you see coming out on top in the main event?