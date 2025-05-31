Boxing Fight Purse: How Much Are Caleb Plant and Armando Resendiz Earning?

Caleb Plant is lacing up the gloves once again, stepping into the ring tonight at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas to defend his Interim WBA super middleweight title for the first time. His opponent? Mexico’s gritty underdog, Jose Armando Resendiz. The two will duke it out over 12 rounds, and you can catch all the action live on Amazon Prime Video. But while fists will fly in the ring, fans are buzzing about something else entirely.

The money. Yep, fight night isn’t just about punches and pride—it’s also about the purse. And this one’s got people talking. Plant may not be the flashiest name in the scene, but he’s carved out serious respect after sharing the ring with Mexican megastar Canelo Alvarez and the heavy-handed David Benavidez. Resendiz, meanwhile, enters the spotlight as a relative unknown, largely considered just a speed bump on Plant’s road to a potential showdown with Jermall Charlo. But let’s get back to the point—how much dough are they making?

How much is Caleb Plant making? Estimated fight purse and more

The short answer to this question is that the Nashville, Tennessee, native is pocketing a purse of $750k for the fight, according to Sporty Salaries. However, it’s important to note that this number is an estimation and doesn’t include the pay-per-view share or any sponsorships. What’s even more interesting is that it’s a sharp increase from his last purse against Trevor McCumby.

via Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 19: IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant poses on the scale during his official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 19, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Plant will defend his title against Mike Lee on July 20 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In his last fight, Plant reportedly made $350,000. However, this figure pales in comparison to the $10 million he made against Canelo Alvarez, or the $2 million against David Benavidez, or even $1.5 million against Anthony Dirrell. Reports show that Plant was making $750K when he was fighting the likes of Mike Lee in 2019 and Caleb Truax.

This brings us to Jose Armando Resendiz!

Armando Resendiz’s estimated fight purse

Unfortunately, there isn’t a recorded history of purses available for the 26-year-old Mexican boxer. However, according to a tweet from boxing journalist Dan Rafael, Resendiz pocketed $50k for his fight against Jarrett Hurd in March 2023. Thus, it’s safe to assume that since that fight, his purse has improved quite a bit, especially since he is about to fight Caleb Plant.

According to Sporty Salaries, the South Gate, California resident is making an estimated $250k for the Plant fight—this doesn’t include PPV share or sponsorships. While Resendiz might not be making as much as Plant, his appearance against Plant in the main event is definitely going to raise his prospects of bigger paychecks.

That being said, both Caleb Plant and Armando Resendiz are expected to walk away significantly richer after tonight’s fight. What are your thoughts on their payouts?